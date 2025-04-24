After immediate backlash, Cornell cancels anti-Israel concert performer

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Cornell University, an Ivy League institution in Ithaca, N.Y., has canceled the scheduled performance of an R&B and pop singer who has spread anti-Israel and antisemitic messaging, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kehlani Parrish, known as “Kehlani,” was originally scheduled to perform at the university’s “Slope Day,” an annual celebration typically held during the last day of undergraduate classes.

“Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day,” stated university president Michael Kotlikoff. “For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly.”

Despite immediate backlash, Kotlikoff initially told the Cornell Student Assembly that it was “too late” to remove the singer-songwriter ahead of the May 7 event, the New York Post reported.

“In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos and on social media,” the statement continued. “While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it.”

“I believe it is the right thing to do and the decision I must make to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event that reaches the entire campus,” Kotlikoff said, noting that he understands the decision will be “celebrated by some and criticized by others.”

Kehlani has a history of anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on social media and in her art. Her music video, “Next 2 U,” begins with the words “Long live the intifada” across the screen. She has repeatedly called to “eradicate Zionism,” and has stated that “Zionists are all evil” and are the “scum of the earth,” according to social-media screenshots obtained by the nonprofit StopAntisemitism.

Cornell claimed that it was “initially unaware of Kehlani’s Jew-bashing rhetoric,” the Post reported.

This move also comes after the Trump administration reportedly froze $1 billion in funding to Cornell. When asked if this had any bearing on the decision, the university directed JNS to the public statement.