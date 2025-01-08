Herzog awards ‘Presidential Medal of Honor’ to eight leaders

( Jan. 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor on Wednesday to eight global leaders for their outstanding contributions to Israel and the Jewish people.

Recipients include Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress; Maurice Lévy, a French executive; Malcolm Hoenlein, former executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Julie Platt, chair of the Jewish Federations of North America; Sir Frank Lowy, Australian philanthropist and Holocaust survivor; Sir Trevor Chinn, a British Jewish leader; Brigitte Zypries, former German minister of economic affairs and justice; and Mark Leibler, an Australian attorney and Jewish leader.

“The past year—the most difficult since the founding of the state—tested our resilience as a nation and as the Jewish people,” stated Herzog. “It showcased the diverse and beautiful face of Israeli society and proved, as we have always known and believed, that all of Israel is responsible for one another, that the Jewish communities worldwide and the State of Israel share a common destiny, and that we have great friends and supporters in the world who fight alongside us against antisemitism, defend Israel’s name in the media, and have long fought for Israel’s place among the nations.”

“Your work and dedication embody this great bond, and the Jewish people and the State of Israel will remain deeply grateful for all that you have done and continue to do,” he added.

“I believe in the people of Israel, I believe in the State of Israel, and I believe in the eternity of Israel. That is why this particular period of unprecedented turmoil and challenges of historic proportions is precisely the moment to applaud those who light our way,” he said.

“You have all made careers of speaking truth to power, laboring behind the scenes and withstanding public criticism, consciously taking risks on behalf of Israel, and working tirelessly to enhance our country and strengthen our nation,” the Israeli head of state said.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor—an initiative of Israel’s ninth president, the late Shimon Peres—was first awarded in 2012.