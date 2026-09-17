Israel launches site alleging systematic UN bias in Gaza reporting

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry on Thursday launched a website that it said documents “systematic informational bias” in U.N. agencies’ reporting on the Gaza war.

The platform, titled “U.N. Agencies and the Gaza War: Evidence of Systematic Informational Bias,” compiles nearly 100 documents, articles and testimonies from official, academic and independent sources, including accounts from people within the U.N. system, according to the ministry.

The website alleges that U.N. reporting since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel has included bias and information manipulation. It says the material allows the public to independently evaluate the credibility of U.N. reporting on Gaza. It is organized around specific claims involving U.N. actors, including a section challenging reporting and assessments related to famine in Gaza, titled “The famine that wasn’t.”

“Holding powerful institutions accountable isn’t just about Gaza—it reflects a core principle lying at the heart of due process, rule of law and free society: public trust cannot survive without transparency, rigorous independent scrutiny and a commitment to correcting mistakes when they occur. The UN should be no exception,” the ministry said.