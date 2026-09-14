Judea: IDF arrests terrorist who planned Rosh Hashanah shooting

Israel Defense Forces soldiers over the weekend apprehended a terrorist in the Hebron area of Judea who was planning a shooting attack against Israeli civilians during Rosh Hashanah, the military said on Monday.

Terrorist Abd al-Rahman intended to carry out the attack “in the immediate time frame,” according to a military statement.

The arrest operation was guided by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), the army said.

“IDF soldiers continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria,” it added.

The Israel Police said on Sept. 9 that it would be deploying thousands of officers, Border Police personnel and volunteers nationwide during the High Holidays.

Preparations for the holiday period, which began this year on Friday, the eve of Rosh Hashanah, and concludes after Simchat Torah on Oct. 3, were completed on Sept. 9, the force said.

Officers will be stationed at holy sites, places of worship, major roads, parks and entertainment venues to maintain public order and security, and ensure freedom of worship for all faiths.

Police will operate “from the air, sea and ground” throughout the holidays, in order to provide a “rapid response to any unusual incident,” it said.

The Israel Defense Forces held a surprise nationwide exercise on Sept. 6 to test the its readiness for a sudden, large-scale multi-front scenario ahead of the High Holidays. The Israel Police conducted its own nationwide exercise in the country’s northern and central regions in July as part of the force’s annual training program, testing readiness for terrorist attacks and civilian emergencies.