More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

Guide for Rosh Hashanah 2024

Set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and conclude on Friday, Oct. 4, this year’s observance will seamlessly transition into Shabbat, necessitating additional preparations.

An item from the Kol Shofar workshop, owned by shofar specialist Shimon Keinan, in Givat Yoav in the southern Golan Heights, Sept. 30, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Oct. 2, 2024

As the Jewish community prepares to welcome the year 5785 on the Hebrew calendar, Rosh Hashanah 2024 brings unique challenges and opportunities. Set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and conclude on Friday, October 4, this year’s observance will seamlessly transition into Shabbat, necessitating additional preparations. From traditional foods to the blowing of the shofar, the celebration encapsulates renewal, reflection, and hope for the coming year.

Rosh Hashanah symbols

Every year, on the night of Rosh Hashanah, it is customary to eat symbols—foods that symbolize blessings for the new year. Each symbol is accompanied by a special blessing and deep spiritual meaning. The holiday symbols are an integral part of the holiday and accompany the family meal in a spirit of renewal and blessing.

  1. Pomegranate: The many seeds of the pomegranate symbolize abundance.
  2. Apple in honey: Symbolizes a sweet year.
  3. Rubia (beans): The rubia symbolizes multiplication and growth.
  4. Leek: The leek symbolizes hope for the removal of enemies.
  5. Fish head: To be like the head and not the tail.

Shofar blowing

Shofar blowing is one of the central customs of Rosh Hashanah. It symbolizes a call to repentance, the coronation of God as King of the universe, and the opening of the gates of heaven for our prayers. Types of blasts:

  1. Tekiah: A straight, long sound.
  2. Shevarim: Three short blasts.
  3. Teruah: A series of short and continuous blasts, totaling nine.

In every synagogue, 30 blasts are sounded before the Musaf prayer, and another 70 blasts during it. The blasts are considered a central stage in the prayer, and it’s important to listen to them with concentration and without distractions.

Eruv Tavshilin: What is it and how to perform it?

When Yom Tov connects to Shabbat, one must perform an eruv tavshilin that allows the preparation of food for Shabbat during the second day of Yom Tov. One should take challah bread and a prepared dish, say the blessing, give it to someone else who will also say a blessing, and thus, it is permissible to cook on Yom Tov for Shabbat.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin