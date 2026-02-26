Huckabee: Israel is America’s ‘true and unparalleled partner’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee joined senior Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset on Tuesday, declaring that Israel is the United States’ “true and unparalleled partner” amid regional instability and rising global antisemitism.

The session of the Knesset Caucus for Israel–U.S. Relations, initiated by the Ruderman Family Foundation and chaired by Knesset Member Ohad Tal, marked the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. It brought together Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and coalition and opposition lawmakers in a rare bipartisan show of alignment on the strategic importance of the alliance.

“There are many countries with which we have alliances,” Huckabee said. “But there is only one country in the world with which we have a true and unparalleled partnership, and that is Israel.”

Framing the relationship in strategic terms, the ambassador pushed back against critics who characterize U.S. support for Israel as one-sided.

“For a $7 trillion-a-year budget, the support that goes to Israel is a tiny blip,” he said, arguing that American assistance ultimately cycles back into the U.S. economy through defense cooperation and joint development. “When Israel fights, America wins.”

Huckabee also warned that Americans underestimate the Iranian threat because of geographic distance.

“Many Americans don’t think about it because Iran is thousands of miles away,” he said. “But for over 47 years, Iran has brought death to Americans, killed thousands of Americans, and is working to build a global nuclear threat.”

“The freedom you enjoy here, which is threatened daily by enemies like Iran, is also a threat to the United States,” he added.

Critical cooperation

The session took place amid reports of possible coordinated action in the Iranian arena and as Israel faces continued regional hostilities following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

Speakers emphasized that the alliance must be viewed not as a tactical arrangement but as a long-term strategic partnership rooted in shared democratic values.

Caucus chairman MK Ohad Tal argued that the bilateral framework itself needs reframing.

“Israel is America’s greatest strategic investment,” Tal told JNS. “And unlike other allies, Israel asks for no American boots on the ground. When Israel fights, America wins. And when America fights, Israel wins.”

Tal said the relationship should move “from a model of aid to one of partnership,” describing it as mutually beneficial and essential to regional stability.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reinforced the diplomatic depth of the alliance as Israel faces mounting geopolitical challenges, stressing that the U.S.–Israel relationship is anchored in shared values and common security interests beyond any single administration.

“Just as we have no better friend and ally around the globe than the U.S., the U.S. doesn’t have a better, stronger and more loyal ally here in this region—and probably beyond,” Sa’ar said.

Ohana highlighted the institutional dimension of the bond between the two democracies, noting that legislative cooperation reflects broader alignment on issues of freedom, sovereignty and rule of law.

The ‘triangle’ relationship

Alongside security considerations, speakers addressed what Shira Ruderman, CEO of the Ruderman Family Foundation, described as the “triangle” linking Israel, the United States and the American Jewish community.

“The relationship between Israel and the United States is far more than a strategic alliance,” Ruderman said. “It is a deep partnership based on shared values of freedom and democracy, and this partnership is at the heart of Israel’s national security and resilience.”

She cautioned that the future of the relationship “cannot depend solely on individuals or changing political dynamics,” calling for sustained investment and dialogue.

“American Jewry, and the Israeli community of which it is a part, constitute a vital and existential bridge between the countries and to the story of the entire Jewish people,” she said.

The issue of American public opinion was underscored by Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of fallen lone soldier Omer Neutra, who addressed the gathering in Hebrew after Huckabee’s departure.

“Omer chose to become a combat officer out of a sense of responsibility,” they said. “For us, Omer was a living bridge between Israel and the United States, a hero of both nations.”

They warned that declining support for Israel among younger Americans represents not only a public-relations challenge but a strategic concern.

“If the younger generation there does not feel part of our story, it will not only be a propaganda problem but a strategic challenge,” they said.

Alliance at a pivotal moment

The lobby, led by MKs Ohad Tal (Likud), Boaz Bismuth (Likud), Michal Shir Segman (Yesh Atid) and Moshe Torpaz (Yesh Atid), renewed its activities this year to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary, emphasizing that strengthening the Israel–U.S.–American Jewry triangle is a long-term strategic imperative.

Shir Segman framed the historical symmetry between the two nations.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, the United States declared its independence. Seventy-eight years ago, Israel returned to its sovereignty,” she said. “Today we say in a clear voice: Israelis and Americans together—even in hundreds of years, the two nations will remain free, strong and bound in an unbreakable democratic alliance.”

Huckabee’s appearance drew attention amid ongoing debate within segments of American Jewry over U.S.–Israel rhetoric and evangelical political support. Throughout the session, speakers repeatedly stressed that the alliance is not merely historic, but operational, strategic and rooted in shared democratic identity.

As Tal put it, the relationship is not a matter of charity, but of mutual national interest.