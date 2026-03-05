Israel visit interrupted by war, though mission goes on

The Jewish National Fund-USA’s third annual Brotherhood Mission to Israel was in full swing on Saturday morning when “Operation Roaring Lion” (“Operation Epic Fury” in the United States) was launched—abruptly diverting the group’s itinerary, but not its purpose.

The 35 participants had arrived in Israel after raising millions of dollars to stand in solidarity with Israelis affected by the war, including the bereaved, the injured and former hostages. As sirens sounded and missile barrages began, the group spent much of the remainder of the trip sheltered in a hotel.

Even so, they continued providing financial and emotional support to Israelis whose lives have been upended by the conflict.

Richard Wolkowitz, a financial consultant from St. Louis and a third-time participant on the Brotherhood Mission, told JNS that this year’s trip was the most impactful because it unfolded during an active war.

He described running to bomb shelters alongside Israelis, forging bonds in tense moments and offering support in real time.

Wolkowitz said that although the mission officially ended on March 4, he has no plans to leave Israel until EL AL resumes direct flights to the United States. “We’re here to give of ourselves—not when it’s easy or convenient, but when the need is real,” he said.

He added that the post-Oct. 7 reality requires a reset in the relationship between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora.

“Israel isn’t just a place for Americans to visit like a vacation or Disneyland,” Wolkowitz said. “Israel has done so much for us, and now it’s time for us, as family, to show up when it’s required.”

Dr. Todd Goldberg, an OB-GYN from Weston, Fla., participating in his second Brotherhood Mission, said he was undeterred from traveling to Israel even as the prospect of war with Iran loomed. In fact, he said he felt safer in Israel than at home, despite the wartime circumstances.

Even as the group had to improvise its schedule, the situation motivated participants to do more, he said.

On Purim, mission members visited a local supermarket and purchased thousands of shekels’ worth of groceries and treats for families in need.

Goldberg said he originally planned to stay in Israel an extra week after the mission and has no intention of cutting his trip short even if the airport reopens.

“The mission is about spreading love and happiness,” he stated. “It’s about bringing light in the face of evil. Most importantly, people need to understand that without the State of Israel, there would be no more Jews in the world.”

‘We are blessed to be here’

Mark Block, a businessman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., participating in his second Brotherhood Mission, said the trip served as a way to express emotional support and boost morale for Israelis.

He added that many Israelis were surprised that participants would leave their homes and come to Israel despite the threat of war.

“Israelis are on the front lines, and we want them to know they are not alone,” he said. “Millions of people are counting on them and thinking of them. We are blessed to be here at this moment in history.”

Block described one of the most meaningful moments of the trip as a presentation at the hotel by Izhar Shay, a former Israeli minister of science and technology and venture capitalist whose son, Yaron Oree Shay, was killed fighting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

Shay spoke about “The Next October Initiative,” a project aimed at establishing a new tech startup for each soldier and civilian killed since Oct. 7.

“In Judaism, we say, ‘May their memory be a blessing,’” Block said. “This project turns grief into something meaningful.”

‘Feeling the love’

Israeli activist Uri Gobey, who runs the social-media account “Documenting Israel,” helped manage the constantly changing logistics of the mission while documenting the trip online.

“The Israelis we encounter feel the love and the hug coming from these guys who show up during crazy times,” he said. “It’s not only the money; it’s the fact that they came here physically.”

The Jewish National Fund-USA Brotherhood Mission was co-chaired by philanthropists Dr. Steven Katz and Michael Segel.

Tali Tzour, chief Israel officer of Jewish National Fund-USA, said the mission demonstrates what happens when commitment, vision and shared responsibility come together.

Over the past several years, she said, participants have raised nearly $5 million for projects strengthening Israeli communities and resilience.

“Through every mission experience, we are reinforcing the unbreakable connection between the Jewish people worldwide and the land and people of Israel,” she said.