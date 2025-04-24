French left demands Paris concert ban for Israeli singer

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

France’s far-left political party La France Insoumise (LFI) is demanding the cancellation of Israeli singer Eyal Golan’s concert in Paris, scheduled for May 20 at the Dôme de Paris.

LFI lawmaker Thomas Portes called the sold-out show a “concert of shame,” citing Golan’s public comments related to the war in Gaza.

The party also referenced Golan’s earlier removal from the Eilat Women’s Festival lineup amid renewed attention to past allegations of misconduct, which he has denied.

Golan, 54, is one of Israel’s most prominent performers, known for his fusion of Mizrahi and pop music. The Paris concert marks part of his European tour.

As of press time, French authorities had not responded to LFI’s request, and Golan’s representatives have not commented on the controversy