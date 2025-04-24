Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
French left demands Paris concert ban for Israeli singer

La France Insoumise urges cancellation of Eyal Golan’s May 20 show in Paris, citing comments on Gaza and past controversy surrounding the singer.

JNS Staff
French Founder of La France Insoumise (LFI) party Jean-Luc Melenchon (C) gestures as he addresses a speech next to French LFI member of Parliament Jean-Francois Coulomme (R) at a demonstration for a cease-fire in Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian people in front of the United Nations Offices in Geneva on Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images.
(April 24, 2025 / JNS)

France’s far-left political party La France Insoumise (LFI) is demanding the cancellation of Israeli singer Eyal Golan’s concert in Paris, scheduled for May 20 at the Dôme de Paris.

LFI lawmaker Thomas Portes called the sold-out show a “concert of shame,” citing Golan’s public comments related to the war in Gaza.

The party also referenced Golan’s earlier removal from the Eilat Women’s Festival lineup amid renewed attention to past allegations of misconduct, which he has denied.

Golan, 54, is one of Israel’s most prominent performers, known for his fusion of Mizrahi and pop music. The Paris concert marks part of his European tour.

As of press time, French authorities had not responded to LFI’s request, and Golan’s representatives have not commented on the controversy

