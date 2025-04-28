Glick: Israel must redeem itself and reject two-state illusions

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Caroline Glick, international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, delivered a powerful keynote address on Monday at the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, urging a return to unapologetic Jewish sovereignty and a total rejection of the “dangerous illusions” surrounding the failed two-state solution.

Glick, a former senior contributing editor at the Jewish News Syndicate and host of “The Caroline Glick Show” on JNS TV, told the audience it was “so strange” yet “like coming home” to be visiting JNS, calling the truth “the best item you can ever try to sell,” and praising the “amazing truth to tell with the Jewish people.”

Speaking during what she called a uniquely significant moment in the Jewish and Israeli calendar—the second “10 days of awe” between Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day and Independence Day—Glick said these days serve as a guidepost for national reflection.

“We start by remembering that we once lacked the capacity to defend ourselves,” she said. “Antisemitism is eternal hatred. Zionism was never about ending antisemitism—it was about eradicating the ability of antisemites to carry out genocide against the Jewish people.”

Glick framed the current war in Gaza as a “war of redemption”—both to redeem the remaining Israeli hostages and to redeem the nation’s clarity of purpose. She warned that basing national policy on “forgetting the lessons of these 10 days of awe”—as occurred with the Oslo Accords—nearly led to catastrophe.

“The point of Zionism is to prevent the eradication of the Jewish people at the hands of antisemites,” she said, sharply criticizing the decades-long policy of appeasing the Palestinian Authority. “The two-state solution is dead,” Glick declared. “The end-state of a Palestinian state is genocide.”

Glick pointed to Gaza as the “control group,” where Palestinian self-rule turned into a terror machine. “After the 2005 disengagement, Gaza became Afghanistan,” she said. “We saw the tunnels, the terror, and on Oct. 7, we saw the consequences.”

Key to Israel’s redemption, she emphasized, is reclaiming its narrative unapologetically: “We are done making excuses for people who want to kill our children,” Glick said. “We are done.”

She lamented that for decades, Israeli leaders failed to tell the truth—that no nation has a deeper connection to its land than the Jewish people. “We were the first sovereign nation-state. We built it at Mount Sinai,” Glick noted. “This is our land, legally, historically—ours, all of it.”

Addressing the Iranian threat, Glick warned that while the mullahs place Israel first on their target list, the rest of the world is only minutes behind when missiles are involved. “It always starts with the Jews,” she said, recalling how many underestimated Hitler until it was too late.

Looking ahead to Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism and Independence Day, Glick said most Israelis today fully grasp the stakes. “We are redeeming ourselves,” she said. “We are removing all obstacles to securing our future—as Jews, as Israelis.”

Closing her remarks, Glick praised the leadership of Netanyahu and the bravery of Israel’s soldiers. “As my boss says: Together we will fight, and together we will win. Am Yisrael Chai.“