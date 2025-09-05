Poll shows Greeks back ties with Israel, despite virulent demonstrations

Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Uri Roodrigues Garcia
Greeks protest against the arrival of the "Crown Iris," a cruise liner carrying mainly Israeli tourists, in Agios Nikolaos on the island of Crete, on July 29, 2025. Photo by Costas Metaxakis/AFP via Getty Images.
(Sept. 5, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Against the backdrop of the global diplomatic storm against Israel following the renewed fighting in Gaza, voices on the Greek left are also calling to scale back the country’s strategic partnership with Israel, particularly in the fields of security, economy and energy.

However, the results of a recent survey, while not scientific, suggest that while a vocal minority on the Greek left has tried to amplify pro-Palestinian positions, sometimes with media backing, most Greeks side with the center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which has championed closer ties with Israel in defense and diplomacy.

The online survey, conducted by the Greek news site News Break, examined public support for maintaining the strategic partnership.

The question was phrased unambiguously: Do you agree with continuing the strategic partnership between Greece and Israel?

Seventy-seven percent answered yes, calling Israel a natural ally of Greece. Just 21% opposed the partnership, citing Israel’s alleged violations of international law in Gaza. Another 2% said they had no opinion. A total of 5,616 people participated.

The partnership is also seen in Athens as a counterweight to Turkey, regarded by many Greeks as the country’s biggest threat.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

