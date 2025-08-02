Hamas issues propaganda video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David

( Aug. 2, 2025 / JNS )

The Hamas terror group on Friday released a propaganda video featuring hostage Evyatar David, who was abducted from the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

Although the family did not approve the video’s publication, footage circulated widely on social media, showing David appearing emaciated.

In response, former captive Liri Albag posted to social media, “I’m sitting here and I can’t stop crying. … Seeing signs of life from Rom and Evyatar just before Friday dinner, knowing I have food on the table, knowing I made it out—and that it’s been six months since I was fortunate enough to return—while remembering where my brothers are and realizing they’re still there… it crushes me,” she said.

On Thursday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a propaganda video of hostage Rom Braslavski, who was also abducted on Oct. 7. PIJ claimed the clip was recorded days before it supposedly lost contact with Braslavski’s captors last week, adding that his current condition is unknown.

“We are deeply shaken. People talk a lot about what is happening in Gaza—about hunger—and I want to ask everyone who spoke about hunger: Did you see our Rom?” the Braslavski family said in a statement.

“He is not receiving food. He is not receiving medicine. He has simply been forgotten there,” the statement continued. “Six minutes of video—that’s all it took for Rom to break on camera. But Rom has been there for 664 days. They must all be brought home now.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases a propaganda video of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, July 31, 2025. Credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

In February, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal were forced to watch their friends’ release ceremony from Gaza, with Hamas compelling the two to attend from inside a vehicle.

Hamas is pure evil.



These sadistic, subhuman terrorists just dragged two Jewish hostages, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, to the release point—not to set them free, but to psychologically torture them. They forced them to watch as other hostages were let go, dangling their… pic.twitter.com/jrknt65iKz — Jews Fight Back ???????????????? (@JewsFightBack) February 22, 2025

Days later, Evyatar’s brother, Ilay David, told JNS that his family was not losing hope. “I see in my mind Evyatar hugging my parents in tears and I imagine us playing music as we did every week,” he said.

“I know that he holds on to the same things and we just cannot lose hope. We need to send them our prayers, hope, powers, energy and strength to give them the hope to continue and survive because eventually they will be home,” he added.

Relatives of the 50 captives in Gaza hold a demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv under the banner “Never Again,” Aug. 2, 2025. Photo by Paulina Patimer.

On Friday morning, relatives of the 50 hostages still in Gaza held a demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv under the banner “Never Again.”

“This is the time for a comprehensive deal and an end to the war. No more delays. No more leaving them behind. Stop this nightmare and bring them out of the tunnels. Bring them home!” the families said in a statement.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visited the families, who set up a barbed-wire camp to draw attention to their ongoing plight.