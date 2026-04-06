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Hilary Smith Kapner. Credit: Courtesy.

Hilary Smith Kapner

Hilary Smith Kapner is a member of AIPAC’s board of directors.
Herzog AIPAC
Opinion
Special rules for pro‑Israel Democrats?
AIPAC is one of the last groups in Washington that still brings Democrats and Republicans together, bucking the trend of polarization that defines contemporary politics.
Apr. 6, 2026
Hilary Smith Kapner