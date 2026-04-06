Hilary Smith Kapner

“The damage is incredibly painful to the regime. ... You can’t continue to fight if you can’t pay your officers. If you can’t financially sustain the war, that’s a fatal problem,” JISS expert tells JNS.
The film documents the circumstances of the small rural town of Gniewoszów, focusing on one of its last living survivors, along with a resident who says he saw Jews murdered there six months after the Nazis’ reign of terror ended.
“The damage is incredibly painful to the regime. ... You can’t continue to fight if you can’t pay your officers. If you can’t financially sustain the war, that’s a fatal problem,” JISS expert tells JNS.
The film documents the circumstances of the small rural town of Gniewoszów, focusing on one of its last living survivors, along with a resident who says he saw Jews murdered there six months after the Nazis’ reign of terror ended.