update deskSchools & Higher Education

House Ed Committee to review Northwestern’s ties to ‘Al Jazeera’

The Qatar-based news network has been accused of terrorist incitement and ties to Hamas.

Deering Library at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. Credit: Lacrossewi via Wikimedia Commons.
(May 23, 2024 / JNS)

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce has contacted the Coalition Against Antisemitism at Northwestern (CAAN) University for information about its academic alliance with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network, according to the Free Beacon.

CAAN sent a letter to the board of trustees of Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., informing the body that working with the state-run media organization potentially breaks Section 219 of the Immigration and Naturalization Act.

That legislation criminalizes providing terrorist groups with “training, expert advice or assistance.”

Earlier this month, the Israeli Cabinet voted to shut down Al Jazeera in the Jewish state and confiscate its equipment due to anti-Israel incitement and ties to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Northwestern’s campus in Doha receives funding from the nonprofit Qatar Foundation (another state-controlled entity) and provides a speaker series to students that includes top executives from Al Jazeera.

