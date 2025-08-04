House speaker prays at Western Wall for US to ‘always stand with Israel’

( Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS )

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) offered a prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday that America should always stand with Israel.

Johnson, who is heading a congressional delegation to Israel amid the nearly two year-long war against Hamas in Gaza, is known for his strong support for the Jewish state. A Christian who is very public about his faith, his visit took place against the backdrop of burgeoning relations between Israel and American evangelicals.

“We are grateful for the privilege of being here in Israel today, on the day we recognize the destruction of the Temple twice in history,” Johnson said, as Jews around the world marked Tisha B’Av. “Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel and for the preservation and peace of Jerusalem.”

The House speaker’s delegation included Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas) and Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.). Heather Johnston, founder and executive director of the U.S. Israel Education Association also participated.

The delegation met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who thanked them and U.S. President Donald Trump for their strong moral support for Israel.

Sa’ar stated that it was an honor to meet the delegation and that Johnson is “a true friend of Israel.”

“We discussed the alarming global wave of antisemitism, including efforts by countries like Ireland to delegitimize Israel,” the minister stated. “I also described the horrific attacks against the Druze in Syria, the same kind of barbarism perpetrated by Hamas.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and a congressional delegation in Jerusalem, Aug. 3, 2025. Credit:Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Johnson had postponed a scheduled address at Israel’s parliament in June due to the 12-day war against Iran.

“May God continue to bless and protect the people of Israel and its greatest friend and ally, the United States,” Johnson wrote in the guest book at the Western Wall.