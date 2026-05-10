Leah Benoz

“At commencement this year, we want to support and uplift Palestinian students, faculty and the broader community,” per the order form. “Students nationwide have been suspended, expelled, arrested and now deported for their support of Palestinians’ human rights.”
A deadline in the law has yet to pass, but Rabbi Josh Joseph, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that “we expect the mayor and the NYPD to work in close coordination with the community to ensure that the intent of this legislation is fully upheld.”
“At commencement this year, we want to support and uplift Palestinian students, faculty and the broader community,” per the order form. “Students nationwide have been suspended, expelled, arrested and now deported for their support of Palestinians’ human rights.”
A deadline in the law has yet to pass, but Rabbi Josh Joseph, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that “we expect the mayor and the NYPD to work in close coordination with the community to ensure that the intent of this legislation is fully upheld.”