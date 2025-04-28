Huckabee honors American victims of Oct. 7 attacks

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday evening attended a moving ceremony honoring 46 Americans murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, as well as 23 dual U.S.-Israeli citizens who have died fighting terrorism since.

“Together with their families, I pray their sacrifices were not in vain,” Huckabee wrote in a post on X. “May their memories be a blessing.”

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian and former Arkansas governor, recently assumed his post as Washington’s envoy to Jerusalem.

He is scheduled to deliver his first major policy address on Monday evening at the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, where he is expected to outline the Trump administration’s approach to strengthening U.S.-Israel relations amid ongoing regional threats.