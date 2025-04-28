WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit Livestream Day 2

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025
9:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Opening Plenary Session
- Opening Remarks: JNS CEO Alex Traiman and Summit Chairman Richard D. Heideman
- Editor’s Address: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin
- An Assessment of the Key Challenges — an Action Agenda: Malcolm Hoenlein
- The Christian-Israel Alliance: Chairwoman of the Christians United for Israel Action Fund, Sandra Hagee Parker
- Opening Plenary Address: Pastor John Hagee
- Identity and Political Conception: Dr. Gadi Taub — Remarks
- Establishing A New Conceptzia Panel:
Panel Chair: Dr. Gadi Taub
Founder and director of Netzach Israel, Maj. (Res.) Shay Kallach
Director of Middle East Forum, Gregg Roman
CEO of Herut Center, Amiad Cohen
Founder and Chair of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, 2024 Israel Prize Laureate Cochav Elkayam Levy
Co-founder of the Tikva Forum, Tzvika Mor
- Israel’s Security Challenges Panel:
Panel Chair: Former International Spokesperson of the IDF, Doron Speilman
Founder of IDSF, Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi
Former Commander of the Israeli Air Force & Fellow at JINSA, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amikam Norkin
Founder of Alma Research & Education Center & Member of Forum Dvorah, Lt. Col. (res.) Sarit Zehavi
JNS Military Correspondent Yaakov Lappin
- Winning the “Soft War”: Chairman of the Israel Institute for Economic Planning Yossie Hollander
- Israel’s International Affairs: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s International Affairs Adviser, Caroline Glick
- Israel’s Secret Weapon: JNS Senior Contributing Editor Melanie Philips
3:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Afternoon Plenary Session
- Social Media Policy: Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora at META, Jordana Cutler
- Israel’s Energy: Challenges & Opportunities: Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen
- The Day After in Gaza Panel:
Panel Chair: Dr. Dan Diker
Senior Fellow, Arab and Palestinian Affairs, JCFA, Khaled Abu Toameh
Former head of the Counter-Terrorism Division in the Mossad, researcher at JCFA, Oded Ailam
Expert in International Law and International Relations, Yifa Segal
- Judea and Samaria: Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz
- JNS TV Presents “The Quad”: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, Emily Schrader
- Combating Antisemitism: Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, in conversation with JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin
- The War on Jewish Students: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin in conversation with Journalist, Lawyer and Legal Director of the Deborah Project Lori Lowenthal Marcus
- Israel’s Economy: Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman
- Changing Europe Panel:
Panel Chair: Italy | Fiamma Nirenstein
Belgium | Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium, Sam van Rooy
Hungary | Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, Miklos Szánthó
United Kingdom | CBE, former British Army Commander, Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp
- The U.S.-China Rivalry: Time for an Israeli Indo-Pacific Strategy? Founder and Executive Director of SIGNAL Group (Sino-Israel Global Network and Academic Leadership), Carice Witte
- The Abraham Accords 2.0 Panel:
Panel Chair: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Journalist, columnist, influencer and pro-Israel activist Luai Ahmed
Chairman of Sharaka, Middle East & Jewish World Affairs researcher and lecturer Dan Feferman
Partner at 972Hub & BSC Defense, Kareem Yehya
- Israel and the War for Global Influence – President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), Dr. Dan Diker
- Coaching up Israel: Bruce Pearl – 2025 AP National Coach of the Year, Head Coach at Auburn University, Chairman of the Board at USIEA, and Board Member of Athletes for Israel
6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Closing Plenary Session
- Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush
- Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion
- Host of “Sid and Friends in the Morning” on 77 WABC in New York City, Sid Rosenberg
- Keynote Address: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee
- U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman
- U.S.-Israel Relations Panel:
Panel Chair: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin
- VP Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Adv. to President Trump, Victoria Coates
- Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman
- President & CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), Michael Makovsky
- Founder & President of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), Sarah Stern
- Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman
- Refuting the Orwellian lies against Israel: President of the Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein
- The Battle for the Jewish State: VP of the Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Trump, Victoria Coates
- Closing Plenary Address: Best-selling author Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” host of the TV program, “Life, Liberty & Levin” and “LevinTV”
- The JNS International Policy Summit: Resolutions
