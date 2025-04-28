WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit Livestream Day 2

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025

9:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Opening Plenary Session

Opening Remarks: JNS CEO Alex Traiman and Summit Chairman Richard D. Heideman

JNS CEO Alex Traiman and Summit Chairman Richard D. Heideman Editor’s Address: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin

JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin An Assessment of the Key Challenges — an Action Agenda : Malcolm Hoenlein

: Malcolm Hoenlein The Christian-Israel Alliance: Chairwoman of the Christians United for Israel Action Fund, Sandra Hagee Parker

Chairwoman of the Christians United for Israel Action Fund, Sandra Hagee Parker Opening Plenary Address: Pastor John Hagee

Pastor John Hagee Identity and Political Conception: Dr. Gadi Taub — Remarks

Dr. Gadi Taub — Remarks Establishing A New Conceptzia Panel :

Panel Chair: Dr. Gadi Taub

Founder and director of Netzach Israel, Maj. (Res.) Shay Kallach

Director of Middle East Forum, Gregg Roman

CEO of Herut Center, Amiad Cohen

Founder and Chair of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, 2024 Israel Prize Laureate Cochav Elkayam Levy

Co-founder of the Tikva Forum, Tzvika Mor

: Panel Chair: Dr. Gadi Taub Founder and director of Netzach Israel, Maj. (Res.) Shay Kallach Director of Middle East Forum, Gregg Roman CEO of Herut Center, Amiad Cohen Founder and Chair of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, 2024 Israel Prize Laureate Cochav Elkayam Levy Co-founder of the Tikva Forum, Tzvika Mor Israel’s Security Challenges Panel:

Panel Chair: Former International Spokesperson of the IDF, Doron Speilman

Founder of IDSF, Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi

Former Commander of the Israeli Air Force & Fellow at JINSA, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amikam Norkin

Founder of Alma Research & Education Center & Member of Forum Dvorah, Lt. Col. (res.) Sarit Zehavi

JNS Military Correspondent Yaakov Lappin

Panel Chair: Former International Spokesperson of the IDF, Doron Speilman Founder of IDSF, Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi Former Commander of the Israeli Air Force & Fellow at JINSA, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amikam Norkin Founder of Alma Research & Education Center & Member of Forum Dvorah, Lt. Col. (res.) Sarit Zehavi JNS Military Correspondent Yaakov Lappin Winning the “Soft War” : Chairman of the Israel Institute for Economic Planning Yossie Hollander

: Chairman of the Israel Institute for Economic Planning Yossie Hollander Israel’s International Affairs : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s International Affairs Adviser, Caroline Glick

: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s International Affairs Adviser, Caroline Glick Israel’s Secret Weapon: JNS Senior Contributing Editor Melanie Philips

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025

3:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Afternoon Plenary Session

Social Media Policy: Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora at META, Jordana Cutler

Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora at META, Jordana Cutler Israel’s Energy: Challenges & Opportunities : Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen

: Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen The Day After in Gaza Panel:

Panel Chair: Dr. Dan Diker

Senior Fellow, Arab and Palestinian Affairs, JCFA, Khaled Abu Toameh

Former head of the Counter-Terrorism Division in the Mossad, researcher at JCFA, Oded Ailam

Expert in International Law and International Relations, Yifa Segal

Panel Chair: Dr. Dan Diker Senior Fellow, Arab and Palestinian Affairs, JCFA, Khaled Abu Toameh Former head of the Counter-Terrorism Division in the Mossad, researcher at JCFA, Oded Ailam Expert in International Law and International Relations, Yifa Segal Judea and Samaria : Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz

: Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz JNS TV Presents “The Quad”: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, Emily Schrader

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, Emily Schrader Combating Antisemitism: Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, in conversation with JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, in conversation with JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin The War on Jewish Students : JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin in conversation with Journalist, Lawyer and Legal Director of the Deborah Project Lori Lowenthal Marcus

: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin in conversation with Journalist, Lawyer and Legal Director of the Deborah Project Lori Lowenthal Marcus Israel’s Economy : Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman

: Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman Changing Europe Panel:

Panel Chair: Italy | Fiamma Nirenstein

Belgium | Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium, Sam van Rooy

Hungary | Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, Miklos Szánthó

United Kingdom | CBE, former British Army Commander, Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp

Panel Chair: Italy | Fiamma Nirenstein Belgium | Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium, Sam van Rooy Hungary | Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, Miklos Szánthó United Kingdom | CBE, former British Army Commander, Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp The U.S.-China Rivalry: Time for an Israeli Indo-Pacific Strategy? Founder and Executive Director of SIGNAL Group (Sino-Israel Global Network and Academic Leadership), Carice Witte

Founder and Executive Director of SIGNAL Group (Sino-Israel Global Network and Academic Leadership), Carice Witte The Abraham Accords 2.0 Panel :

Panel Chair: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Journalist, columnist, influencer and pro-Israel activist Luai Ahmed

Chairman of Sharaka, Middle East & Jewish World Affairs researcher and lecturer Dan Feferman

Partner at 972Hub & BSC Defense, Kareem Yehya

: Panel Chair: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Journalist, columnist, influencer and pro-Israel activist Luai Ahmed Chairman of Sharaka, Middle East & Jewish World Affairs researcher and lecturer Dan Feferman Partner at 972Hub & BSC Defense, Kareem Yehya Israel and the War for Global Influence – President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), Dr. Dan Diker

– President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), Dr. Dan Diker Coaching up Israel: Bruce Pearl – 2025 AP National Coach of the Year, Head Coach at Auburn University, Chairman of the Board at USIEA, and Board Member of Athletes for Israel

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025

6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Closing Plenary Session

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion

Host of “Sid and Friends in the Morning” on 77 WABC in New York City, Sid Rosenberg

Keynote Address: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman

U.S.-Israel Relations Panel :

Panel Chair: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin

: Panel Chair: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin VP Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Adv. to President Trump, Victoria Coates

Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman

President & CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), Michael Makovsky

Founder & President of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), Sarah Stern

Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman

Refuting the Orwellian lies against Israel : President of the Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein

: President of the Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein The Battle for the Jewish State : VP of the Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Trump, Victoria Coates

: VP of the Heritage Foundation & Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Trump, Victoria Coates Closing Plenary Address : Best-selling author Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” host of the TV program, “Life, Liberty & Levin” and “LevinTV”

: Best-selling author Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” host of the TV program, “Life, Liberty & Levin” and “LevinTV” The JNS International Policy Summit: Resolutions

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.