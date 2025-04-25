JNS International Policy Summit to address major Mideast concerns

( April 25, 2025 / JNS)

The inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on April 27 and April 28 represents an opportunity for those eager to see Israel turn the page on decades of the failed conceptzia that culminated in the worst acts of savagery perpetrated en masse against Jews since the Holocaust.

The summit—headlined by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and several prominent Israeli ministers and Knesset members—features an array of politicians and leaders, including Hungarian State Secretary Peter Sztaray; Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar; Economy Minister Nir Barkat; Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli; Culture Minister Mikki Zohar; Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon; Fox television and radio personality Mark Levin; and Pastor John Hagee of Chrisitians United for Israel.

It is a first-of-its-kind gathering in Israel’s capital in the wake of the ongoing war with Hamas and other terrorist groups since the attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which left 1,200 people dead and 251 others taken captive into the Gaza Strip—59 who remain there, both living and some confirmed dead.

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, will give his first major policy address since his recent arrival in Israel, just in time for Easter. Sztaray will address the summit weeks after his country decided to quit the International Criminal Court in The Hague due to its targeting of Israel, a landmark policy pivot in the international community.

Also on the speakers’ docket are Caroline Glick and Gadi Taub.

Glick, a former JNS senior contributing editor who now serves as international affairs advisor to Netanyahu, has long been a staple on the Israeli right. Taub was a writer for Haaretz before his analysis of events taking place in Israel led him to be rejected and exiled from the left-wing camp, where he has become persona non grata. Both have been vocal critics of judicial overreach and the failures of the entrenched elite cadre that spans Israeli society, known to some as the Israeli “deep state.”

JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin will also address the audience.

The summit will also showcase dozens of prominent Zionist organizations, large and small, devoted to Israel’s prosperity.

The Heritage Foundation has also chosen to participate, recognizing its potential policy implications that extend beyond traditionally Jewish areas of interest.

The JNS Summit has gathered leading conservative intellectuals on one of the front lines of the fight for civilization at a time when opposing factions in countries across the globe hotly dispute the ideological battle for national security concepts.