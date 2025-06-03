Huckabee slams US media for ‘reckless reporting’ on Gaza aid incident

( June 3, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee issued a scathing rebuke of several major American news outlets on Monday, accusing them of spreading false, Hamas-sourced narratives.

In a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Huckabee directly blamed “reckless and irresponsible reporting” by the New York Times, CNN and the Associated Press for fueling antisemitic violence in the United States—specifically referencing last month’s deadly shooting of two Israelis in Washington, D.C., and Sunday’s firebombing of a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

“These reports were FALSE,” Huckabee wrote, referring to claims that Israeli forces shot civilians waiting for aid in the Gaza Strip. “Drone video and first-hand accounts clearly showed that there were no injuries, no fatalities, no shooting, no chaos.”

The only source for the story, he continued, was “Hamas and its collaborators,” accusing the press of relying exclusively on a terror organization’s narrative. “Media sources who willingly parrot these libelous allegations should recant their fake news stories, apologize, and pledge to practice actual reporting of fact,” wrote Huckabee.

The incident in question reportedly occurred near the Gaza coast on Saturday, when civilians gathered near a U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution site. The IDF categorically denied that any shots were fired by Israeli soldiers. A review of aerial surveillance footage revealed no Israeli fire, casualties, or unrest—contrary to many media reports.

Huckabee praised the GHF effort, noting it had provided over five million meals to civilians “without incident,” and warned that false reporting “feeds and incites violence against innocent people in the United States.”

“For the New York Times, AP, and CNN to be part of a Hamas-fed false narrative is reprehensible,” he wrote. “It represents more than mere sloppy journalism. It’s feeding and inciting violence.”

Huckabee concluded his statement by demanding “an immediate retraction of the lies,” and urged news organizations to “act with objective professionalism … instead of being a partner of terrorism by blindly following Hamas news releases.”

The IDF reiterated that Israeli forces were not involved in any firing during the Saturday aid distribution, and said it was investigating the origin of the false claims. The military continues to coordinate humanitarian efforts alongside international organizations, despite ongoing challenges posed by Hamas’s interference.