IDF begins counter-terror operation in Jenin

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it had begun a counter-terror operation in Jenin in northern Samaria.

According to Hebrew media reports, dozens of IDF troops and Border Police entered the city’s refugee camp in the early morning hours. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry claims that seven people were killed in the operation.

An Israeli airstrike in Jenin over the weekend killed one of the terrorists responsible for the 2023 murder of Israeli civilian Meir Tamari, the IDF said.

The airstrike on Friday night killed Islam Khamayseh, who was wanted over his involvement in a series of terrorist attacks, including the May 2023 drive-by shooting near Hermesh in which Tamari was killed.

Khamayseh was also believed to have been responsible for a separate attack one month later, which left four IDF soldiers and an Israeli civilian wounded.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Palestinian terrorist attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-2005, per IDF data.

Two months ago, an IAF airstrike in Jenin killed Ahmed Barakat, another terrorist responsible for the fatal shooting of Tamari near the community of Hermesh in northwestern Samaria on May 30, 2023.