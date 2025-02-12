IDF bolsters forces at Gaza border in case ceasefire collapses

( Feb. 12, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces is increasing troop reinforcements and mobilizing reservists in the Southern Command following Hamas’s announcement that it would delay releasing hostages.

Describing the reinforcement as “extensive,” the IDF confirmed on Tuesday the deployment of additional brigades and special forces units to the Southern Command. These units will supplement the existing defenses provided by the 162nd Division and the Gaza Division along the Gaza border and the Philadelphi Corridor.

Several more brigades are on standby for potential deployment, and additional divisions are preparing for possible operations in Gaza, depending on how the situation unfolds.

The IDF emphasized that these measures are intended to prepare for a range of scenarios, particularly if the ceasefire-hostage agreement with Hamas collapses. Despite the heightened military activity, no changes have been made to civilian guidelines at this time, and the IDF maintains that it is fully prepared for “a variety of scenarios.”

Unless Hamas returns Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, the ceasefire will expire and the IDF will resume fighting until it defeats the terror group totally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

The statement by Netanyahu announcing the ultimatum followed remarks on Monday by U.S. President Donald Trump, who also named Saturday, Feb. 15 at noon as the time after which “all hell will break loose” unless Hamas frees all hostages.

Netanyahu addressed Trump’s demand and credited him for his “revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza, which we all welcomed,” he said, referencing the security cabinet. Netanyahu’s ultimatum followed an “in-depth, four-hour discussion” by the cabinet, he said.

“We all expressed outrage at the shocking state of our three hostages who were freed last Saturday. We all also welcomed President Trump’s demand for the release of our hostages by noon on Saturday,” the prime minister said.

He has ordered the IDF to amass forces in and around the Gaza Strip “in light of Hamas’s statement about its decision to violate the [ceasefire] agreement,” Netanyahu added.

This action is being carried out and would be completed shortly, he added.

“Unless Hamas returns our hostages by noon on Saturday, the ceasefire will end and the IDF will resume intensive fighting until Hamas is totally defeated,” his statement concluded.

Last week, the IDF redeployed from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza to outposts along the perimeter of the Strip as part of the implementation of the hostages-terrorists swap agreement with Hamas.

“Forces from 162nd Division, 143rd Division and 99th Division under the Southern Command have been deployed at several points in the Gaza Strip region to strengthen the defensive layer for the residents of the western Negev and the State of Israel,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday.