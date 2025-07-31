IDF downs Houthi drone from Yemen

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday evening intercepted a drone launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen, the military said.

The Israel Defense Forces noted that sirens were activated in accordance with protocol. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

On Tuesday night, the IAF intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis that set off air-raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other parts of central Israel.

The IAF also intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile on July 25, less than 24 hours after downing a UAV fired by the Iranian-backed terror group.

The Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state—including a direct missile hit near Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4—since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

In response, the Israeli Air Force on the night of July 6 carried out a series of strikes targeting Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, including facilities at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as a power plant.

Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the terrorist group, including an operation on May 28 called “Golden Jewel,” targeting the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital city, Sanaa.