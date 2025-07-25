IAF downs Houthi drone from Yemen

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen overnight Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle did not trigger air-raid sirens in Israel, as it did not pose a threat to populated areas.

On Tuesday, the IAF intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. That attack triggered sirens in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, sending millions of residents scrambling for shelter just before 6 a.m. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

A day earlier, the IAF carried out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to repeated attacks against Israel. An Israeli official confirmed to JNS that drones were used in the retaliatory strikes.

“The IDF has just struck terror targets of the Houthi terrorist regime at the port of Hudaydah and is vigorously acting against any attempt to restore terror infrastructure,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“As I have clarified—the same rules apply to Yemen as to Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles toward the State of Israel,” he added.

The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes targeted engineering vehicles involved in rebuilding infrastructure at the port, as well as fuel storage facilities, naval vessels, and additional Houthi assets in the surrounding maritime area.

The port of Hudaydah has served as a conduit for weapons smuggled from Iran, later used in attacks on Israel and its allies.