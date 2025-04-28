Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

IDF finds Hamas weapons hidden in UNRWA bags near Rafah

The arms cache was found near a former school and hospital during operations to dismantle terror infrastructure.

A Hamas weapons cache hidden inside UNRWA-marked humanitarian aid bags, discovered by IDF forces during operations in Rafah, Gaza, April 27, 2025. Credit: IDF.
A Hamas weapons cache hidden inside UNRWA-marked humanitarian aid bags, discovered by IDF forces during operations in Rafah, Gaza, April 27, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli forces operating in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah discovered a Hamas weapons cache hidden inside UNRWA humanitarian aid bags, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The cache was located approximately 80 meters from a former school and 100 meters from a building that served as a hospital, according to the military. The 205th Brigade also dismantled dozens of terror infrastructure sites, eliminated multiple Hamas terrorists, and neutralized several booby-trapped houses during the operation.

This discovery follows previous instances where Hamas utilized UNRWA facilities for military purposes. In July 2024, IDF commandos uncovered a significant weapons cache and a command center used by Hamas at the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City.

The IDF emphasized it will continue to act against terrorist organizations in Gaza to safeguard Israeli civilians.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics