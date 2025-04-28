IDF finds Hamas weapons hidden in UNRWA bags near Rafah

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli forces operating in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah discovered a Hamas weapons cache hidden inside UNRWA humanitarian aid bags, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The cache was located approximately 80 meters from a former school and 100 meters from a building that served as a hospital, according to the military. The 205th Brigade also dismantled dozens of terror infrastructure sites, eliminated multiple Hamas terrorists, and neutralized several booby-trapped houses during the operation.

Nothing says 'humanitarian aid' like aid bags filled with Hamas bullets.



IDF forces found a Hamas weapons stash hidden inside UNRWA bags just 80 meters from a school and 100 meters from a hospital in Rafah.



This is how Hamas takes care of their people; they simply don't. pic.twitter.com/73zHQOLdHL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 27, 2025

This discovery follows previous instances where Hamas utilized UNRWA facilities for military purposes. In July 2024, IDF commandos uncovered a significant weapons cache and a command center used by Hamas at the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City.

The IDF emphasized it will continue to act against terrorist organizations in Gaza to safeguard Israeli civilians.