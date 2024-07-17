IDF: Half of Hamas military leaders eliminated since Oct. 7

( July 17, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces have killed half of Hamas’s military leadership in Gaza and killed or arrested around 14,000 of its fighters since the start of the war over nine months ago, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

Among Hamas’s losses are six brigade commanders, over 20 battalion commanders and roughly 150 company commanders, according to the IDF.

“The IDF continues the important task of pursuing the top leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization as part of the goal of dismantling the organization’s capabilities,” the military said.

On July 13, an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis targeted the Hamas second-in-command in Gaza, leader of the Qassam Brigades Mohammed Deif. His death has not been confirmed, but the IDF did confirm that Deif’s deputy, Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, was killed.

Salameh was one of the masterminds behind the Oct. 7 massacre and commanded over plans for the development of tunnels in the Khan Younis Brigade.



Since Israeli forces began the Gaza campaign in response to the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on the northwestern Negev, approximately 37,000 targets have been hit from the air. The IDF has also struck more than 25,000 terror infrastructure sites and launching sites.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force quickly responded after three projectiles were fired at the Sderot area from northern Gaza, striking the source of the launches, including terrorist cells and the launchers used to fire at the border town.

The operation in the last Hamas stronghold of Rafah city in southern Gaza is ongoing, with Israeli forces eliminating a terror cell and launcher that was used to fire at IDF troops. No Israeli casualties were reported in the incident.

IDF troops are also continuing operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, killing terrorists and dismantling observational structures.

Over the past day, the IAF struck more than 25 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorist infrastructure, terrorist cells and rigged structures.

In addition, the IAF killed a Hamas sniper alongside another Hamas terrorist in northern Gaza on Tuesday.