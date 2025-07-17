IDF probing strike said to have hit Gaza City church

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces is investigating claims that several people were injured at the Gaza Strip’s only Catholic church following airstrikes near the site, the military said on Thursday.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding damage to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene,” the army said.

“The IDF makes every feasible effort to minimize harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused,” the statement concluded.

According to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the injured included Argentine citizen Father Gabriel Romanelli, the church priest. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that Romanelli sustained a light leg injury.

Contrary to previous reports in Arab media, no one died in the strike, the patriarchate added.

Pope Leo urged an immediate ceasefire in the war against Hamas terrorists in the wake of Thursday’s incident, Vatican News reported.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza,” a statement by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin read.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the development “unacceptable,” adding, “No military action can justify such an attitude.”

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described the incident as a “serious act against a Christian place of worship,” adding that it is “time to stop and find peace.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday afternoon expressed “deep sorrow over the damage to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and over any civilian casualty.

“The IDF is examining this incident, the circumstances of which are still unclear, and the results of the investigation will be published transparently,” the ministry said.

The Jewish state “never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians,” it emphasized.

The IDF in May released intelligence indicating Hamas continues to conduct terrorism from within and around civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including hospitals, schools and other public facilities.

According to the military, the intelligence underscored the “cynical exploitation” by Hamas of civilians to carry out attacks, using noncombatants as human shields and putting civilian lives at risk.