Immigrant-run businesses showcased at Tel Aviv’s ‘Shuk Olim’

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Nefesh B’Nefesh partnered with Azrieli Tel Aviv and the Tel Aviv Municipality to host over 50 immigrant-run businesses on Monday for the first ever “Shuk Olim” in Israel’s coastal economic center.

Following the success of its Jerusalem events, the Tel Aviv debut expanded the initiative to a new audience, inviting locals, tourists and fellow immigrants to connect through commerce, culture and community.

The open-market event featured dozens of small businesses, all founded by immigrants from around the world, each representing the unique journey of newcomers from countries including the United States, France, Australia, the United Kingdom, Argentina and others.

Among the participants was Elle Gennis, an immigrant from Berkley, California and the founder of “oosh,” a one-stop shop for Israeli-made products. Gennis created the company after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, with the mission of piecing back together the community and helping Israeli small businesses.

Another vendor was Eli Mandelbaum, an immigrant from Teaneck, New Jersey, who founded “Eli’s Homemade Schnitzel.” Since the beginning of the war, they have provided hundreds of soldiers with fresh schnitzel for free, gathering donations through a social media campaign using the hashtag, “#schnitzeling4chayalim.”

“Watching these individuals not only build their lives in Israel but also establish thriving businesses is a powerful testament to the vitality and future of our country,” said Tony Gelbart, co-founder and chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Shuk Olim is more than just a marketplace, it is a celebration of the creativity, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of our local Olim community, as they proudly share their products with the broader Israeli public.”