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International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Volunteers visit a Israeli woman. Credit: Courtesy of Colel Chabad.
Israel News
Volunteers reach out to isolated seniors during Chanukah and beyond
Organizers are hopeful that the pilot will turn into a year-round program.
Dec. 14, 2025
Josh Hasten
Israeli Flags Fly in Memory of Oct. 7, IFCJ
Israel News
More than 1.5 million Israeli flags to fly in memory of Oct. 7 victims
“We are turning remembrance into action and grief into light,” said Yael Eckstein, president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Oct. 6, 2025
Holocaust survivor Galina Bailin (left) with a member of the International Fellowship of Jews and Christians. Photo: Mishel Amzalleg, IFCJ.
Feature
A tale of two survivors on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Galina Bailin’s daughter was murdered by Hamas in the south on Oct. 7; Alla Lopatin lost her home in the north to Hezbollah attacks.
Jan. 27, 2025
Josh Hasten
U.S. talk radio host Clay Travis broadcasts live from the JNS studios in Jerusalem.
Feature
Live in Jerusalem with Clay Travis
The U.S. talk-radio host told JNS he is in Israel to bear witness to what happened on Oct. 7, and to help set the record straight on the differences between good and evil.
Dec. 12, 2024
Josh Hasten
Flags of Fellowship at Kibbutz Kissufim
Israel News
‘Flags of Fellowship’ campaign marks one-year anniversary of Oct. 7
More than 350 churches, universities, schools and synagogues throughout the United States and Canada participated, displaying fields of 1,200 Israeli flags on their grounds to remember each person lost that day.
Oct. 7, 2024
From left: Yael Eckstein, president of the IFCJ, Safwan Marich, director of the IFJC’s Safety and Emergency Response Division, Edan Kleiman, chairman of the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization, and Adi Strauss, chair of the Friends of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization. Photo by Chen Schimmel.
Israel News
IFCJ launches two programs to support wounded IDF soldiers
Many who dropped everything to fight on behalf of all of us experienced life-changing injuries, noted IFCJ head Yael Eckstein.
Jul. 23, 2024
From left: Lucien and Marlene Elmkayes, with their son Binyamin, who was killed in action in Gaza on Nov. 8, 2023, at age 29. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
French couple make aliyah to honor son who fell in Gaza
Lucien and Marlene Elmkayes have chosen to live in Jerusalem “to ensure that the light of our son’s life will continue to shine despite his death.”
Jun. 28, 2024
IDF in Gaza
Feature
New immigrants making a difference as IDF ‘lone soldiers’
“These are difficult times, but we have to hold our heads up high,” says Ezequiel Pachter, who immigrated to Israel from Argentina in 2022 with the aim of joining the IDF.
May. 14, 2024
Josh Hasten
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews president Yael Eckstein at an emergency distribution center set up to help Israelis during the war against Hamas. Photo by Guy Yehieli.
Israel News
Christian Zionists to help 100,000 Israelis for Passover
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews estimates that the 2024 Passover program will see over 18 million shekels ($4.9 million) in distributions.
Apr. 10, 2024
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews launches a $1.5 million initiative to place 123 shelters alongside bus stops serving 42 northern Israeli communities. Photo by Raanan Cohen.
Israel News
IFCJ to fund 123 shelters near Israel-Lebanon border
The $1.5 million-plus initiative was developed in coordination with the local municipalities and the IDF Home Front Command.
Mar. 14, 2024
Winter in Jerusalem
Israel News
One-fifth of Israeli seniors forgo winter heating
A tougher economy means cold homes for the poor.
Feb. 25, 2024
Back-to-school shopping in Israel. Photo by Arik Shraga/IFCJ.
U.S. News
60% of Israeli parents fear rising costs may impact children’s education
In response to growing needs, the IFCJ will provide more than 12,000 prepaid cards of 300 shekels for use at supply stores across Israel.
Aug. 25, 2023
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