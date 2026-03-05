International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
Organizers are hopeful that the pilot will turn into a year-round program.
“We are turning remembrance into action and grief into light,” said Yael Eckstein, president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Galina Bailin’s daughter was murdered by Hamas in the south on Oct. 7; Alla Lopatin lost her home in the north to Hezbollah attacks.
The U.S. talk-radio host told JNS he is in Israel to bear witness to what happened on Oct. 7, and to help set the record straight on the differences between good and evil.
More than 350 churches, universities, schools and synagogues throughout the United States and Canada participated, displaying fields of 1,200 Israeli flags on their grounds to remember each person lost that day.
Many who dropped everything to fight on behalf of all of us experienced life-changing injuries, noted IFCJ head Yael Eckstein.
Lucien and Marlene Elmkayes have chosen to live in Jerusalem “to ensure that the light of our son’s life will continue to shine despite his death.”
“These are difficult times, but we have to hold our heads up high,” says Ezequiel Pachter, who immigrated to Israel from Argentina in 2022 with the aim of joining the IDF.
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews estimates that the 2024 Passover program will see over 18 million shekels ($4.9 million) in distributions.
The $1.5 million-plus initiative was developed in coordination with the local municipalities and the IDF Home Front Command.
A tougher economy means cold homes for the poor.
In response to growing needs, the IFCJ will provide more than 12,000 prepaid cards of 300 shekels for use at supply stores across Israel.