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Yechiel Eckstein

Druze men protest outside the Hafia District Court, carrying both the Druze and the Israeli flags. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Equality for all of Israel’s citizens
Today’s battle within Israel is whether to reinforce an exclusionary nationalism, a zero-sum game, or whether to repair and rebuild an Israel that is greater than the sum of all its communities.
Aug. 9, 2018
Yechiel Eckstein