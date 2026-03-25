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News   Israel News

Israel approves land for permanent US Embassy site in Jerusalem

“At a time when Israel and the U.S. stand shoulder to shoulder in the campaign against the Iranian terrorist regime, this decision carries special significance.”

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel approves land for permanent US Embassy site in Jerusalem

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US Embassy Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at a dedication ceremony for the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. Credit: U.S. embassy Jerusalem.

The Israeli government on Tuesday approved a proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz to allocate land at the Allenby Complex in Jerusalem for the construction of a permanent U.S. Embassy.

The ministers said the decision “completes a major diplomatic move” that began when former U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocated the embassy there during his first term.

A permanent embassy building serves as a “tangible, central, and long-term expression” of America’s commitment to Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the strength of the special relationship between the two countries, Netanyahu, Sa’ar and Katz said in a joint statement.

“At a time when Israel and the U.S. stand shoulder to shoulder in the campaign against the Iranian terrorist regime, this decision carries special significance. It serves as further evidence of the strength of the bond, the steadfast alliance, and the shared values and strategic partnership between our two countries,” they said.

The officials also expressed gratitude to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee for his cooperation, as well as to Foreign Ministry personnel involved in advancing the decision.

The U.S. officially opened its new embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018, fulfilling a key promise made by Trump.

The embassy, which had been in Tel Aviv, relocated the ambassador’s office and about 50 staff members to an already existing former U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. It was agreed at the time that an entirely new embassy building would be built in the city.

U.S.-Israel Relations
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