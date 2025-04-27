Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
newsIsrael News

Israel fighting for all who believe in freedom, Zohar tells JNS Policy Summit

"It is my duty not only to promote Israel's creativity, but to ensure that Israel's story is heard," said the Jewish state's culture minister.

JNS Staff
Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar addresses the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 27, 2025. Photo by Shahar Yurman.
(April 27, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s ongoing war against Iranian-backed terrorist groups is the fight of “all who believe in freedom, justice and peace” Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar told the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

“We gather her today in Jerusalem, the holy city, and I’m grateful for the opportunity today to address you in this significant week,” the Cabinet minister said, referencing the Jewish state’s upcoming memorial and independence days on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

“These are days when the Israeli hearts beats with double intensity,” Zohar said. “This year, more than any other, these emotions feel sharper, more painful, and more real than ever. Since Oct. 7, the State of Israel has been facing one the most difficult times in its history.

“It is my duty not only to promote Israel’s creativity, but to ensure that Israel’s story is heard,” said the Jewish state’s culture minister. “From this place, in Jerusalem, I call on the world: Stand with us.”

