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IDF: Troops struck terrorists in Southern Lebanon in self-defense

Israeli soldiers remain deployed in security zone to ensure Hezbollah does not rebuild its terrorist infrastructure during the truce.

Apr. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF: Troops struck terrorists in Southern Lebanon in self-defense

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Smoke rises from Southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Smoke rises in Southern Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( Apr. 18, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces has employed the Israeli Air Force, infantry and artillery forces in several incidents against terrorists in Southern Lebanon since the 10-day ceasefire went into effect at midnight local time on Thursday, the army said on Saturday.

All incidents took place after IDF soldiers south of the Yellow Line identified terrorists crossing it from its northern side toward Israeli forces, posing an immediate threat, the military added.

Israeli troops hold territory in Lebanon adjacent to the Israeli border that they captured during the war. The Yellow Line is designed to delineate Israeli and Lebanese areas of control.

The IDF added that it also struck terrorist infrastructure sites from which attacks were carried out against Israel.

“The IDF is operating in accordance with the directives of the political echelon,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the IDF is authorized to take the necessary measures in self-defense against threats, while ensuring the security of Israeli civilians and the soldiers deployed in the area. Actions taken in self-defense and to remove immediate threats are not restricted by the ceasefire. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers and will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety,” the statement read.

The ceasefire in Lebanon took effect on the night of April 16, ending for the time being Israel’s confrontation with Hezbollah on the northern front after an earlier two-week truce with Iran was forged by the United States.

The terms of the ceasefire between Jerusalem and Beirut stipulate that Israel will not initiate any strikes on Lebanese territory, but it maintains the Jewish state’s right to defend itself against “planned, immediate, or ongoing attacks,” Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X, citing an unnnamed American official.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, announcing that the truce with Iran “is in no way subject to Lebanon.”

“The USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT,” he said.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in a televised address on Friday that the diplomatic talks started with Israel for the first time since 1993 “are no sign of weakness, retreat, or concession,” according to outlet Al Arabiya English.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday evening that a potential diplomatic breakthrough with Lebanon could lead to a peace agreement, while emphasizing that any progress would require the disarmament of Hezbollah.

“We have an opportunity to forge a historic peace agreement with Lebanon,” Netanyahu said in a statement translated from Hebrew. “President Trump intends to invite me and the president of Lebanon to try to advance this agreement.”

Middle East Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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