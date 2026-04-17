More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Treasury Dept. sanctions seven Iran-backed militia commanders

“We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.

Apr. 17, 2026

Treasury Dept. sanctions seven Iran-backed militia commanders

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Front entrance of the U.S. Treasury Department. Credit: U.S. Department of the Treasury via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 17, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Friday against seven commanders of Iran-backed Iraqi militias accused of orchestrating attacks against U.S. personnel and interests.

The individuals—tied to Kata’ib Hizballah, Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haqq, Harakat Al-Nujaba and Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada—were responsible for “planning, directing, and executing attacks against U.S. personnel, facilities and interests in Iraq,” according to the Treasury.

The department identified the senior operatives from the four militias as Ammar Jasim Kadhim Al Rammahi, Radhwan Yousif Hameed Almohammed, Hasan Dheyab Hamzah Hamzah, Safaa Adnan Jabbar Suwaed, Khalid Jameel Abed Albakhatra, Saeed Kadhim Mukhamis and Husham Hashim Jaythoom.

Under the sanctions, all property and interests belonging to the designated individuals within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked and must be reported to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, pursuant to Executive Order 13224, which “targets terrorists and their supporters, and builds on Treasury’s numerous actions targeting the constellation of Iran-backed terrorist militias.”

“We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, stated. “Those who enable these militias’ violence will be held accountable.”

Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, stated that the United States is taking “decisive action” to hold the commanders accountable and called on Iraqi authorities “to take immediate steps to dismantle these groups and prevent them from using Iraqi territory to conduct terrorist activities that destabilize the region.”

EXPLORE JNS
Campaign website image of Analilia Mejia running in New Jersey's 11 Congressional District. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Progressive, J Street-endorsed activist, who accused Israel of genocide, wins NJ special House election
The activist Analilia Mejia leads by nearly 20 percentage points with 94% of the votes counted.
Apr. 17, 2026
Rümeysa Öztürk with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). Credit: Rep. Ayanna Pressley's office.
U.S. News
Homeland Security ‘glad’ anti-Israel Tufts graduate self-deported to Turkey
“Visas provided to foreign students to live, study and work in the United States are a privilege, not a right,” the department spokesman told JNS.
Apr. 17, 2026
Aaron Bandler
University of South Florida. Credit: Alaska Miller via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
University of South Florida reviews claims Jewish students blocked from gubernatorial campaign event
Witness statements allege that Jewish students were singled out, monitored and blocked from entering the event, with some attendees reporting antisemitic remarks heard while waiting in line.
Apr. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Michigan man sentenced to seven years in foiled mass-casualty plot targeting Jews, LGBTQ community
“His venom for Jews is part of the sickening rise in antisemitism and attacks against believers,” prosecutors said.
Apr. 17, 2026
Blockade Arabian Sea
U.S. News
Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open’
U.S. President Donald Trump said that the naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in force despite the announcement from Iran.
Apr. 17, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Board of Peace
U.S. News
Dem senators, Sanders question Israeli’s role in development of Gaza stablecoin
Four senators wrote to the U.S. Secretary of State that Liran Tancman has a “failed record of privatizing traditional humanitarian functions.”
Apr. 17, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Think Twice
Don’t be deceived: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Naya Lekht, Ep. 218
Apr. 17, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Hasan Piker is the Democrats’ Tucker Carlson, only worse
Jonathan S. Tobin