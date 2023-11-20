IDF hits Hezbollah terror assets after rocket damages army base

(November 20, 2023 / JNS)

A fire broke out in the Biranit area in the Upper Galilee on Monday after Hezbollah terrorists fired rockets and mortar shells from Lebanon.

The military said that it had hit several locations in Lebanon with artillery, which was followed by the launches at Arab al-Aramshe, Bar’am and Biranit, home to the headquarters of the Galilee Division of the Israel Defense Forces.

Footage posted to social media shows extensive damage to the military base.

תיעוד: נזק נרחב באחד מבסיסי צה"ל בגבול הצפון בעקבות ירי טילים של חיזבאללה הבוקר. לא היו נפגעים @rubih67 pic.twitter.com/w4tlZbLtj4 — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) November 20, 2023

IDF and Israel Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported. The IDF struck the sources of the launches.

The military updated in the afternoon that IDF tanks, a fighter jet and a helicopter also struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in response to the earlier launches.

Video of the IDF strike on Hezbollah terror infrastructure. Credit: IDF.

The IDF also reported on Monday afternoon that earlier in the day, forces struck a terror cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles from the area of Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

A total of 25 launches were identified from Lebanon toward several locations adjacent to the border, with the IDF Aerial Array intercepting some of them, while others struck in open areas.

The IDF also identified three drones from Lebanon that hit next to an Israeli military post. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the sources of the launches.

Lebanese media reported on Monday that Israeli artillery hit the home of Kabalan Kabalan in the village of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon. Kabalan is a member of the Lebanese parliament from the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement.

On Sunday night, Israeli forces attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to attacks by the Iran-backed terror group.

A Hezbollah “military” compound, a “military” position and terror infrastructure were targeted in the strikes, according to the IDF.

While Israeli forces have been encountering winter rains in the Gaza Strip in recent days, snow was reported in the north of Israel on Monday morning.