1,473 taken to hospitals since launch of ‘Roaring Lion’

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that as of 7 a.m., 1,473 people have been evacuated to hospitals nationwide since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” five days ago.

The ministry said 145 people remain hospitalized or under observation. Of those, four are listed in serious condition—two of them not as the result of direct rocket impacts—28 in satisfactory condition, 67 in good condition and two under medical evaluation.

In the past 24 hours, 199 people have been taken to hospitals after suffering injuries. Fourteen are listed in satisfactory condition, 170 in good condition, 13 were treated for anxiety and two are under evaluation.

Health Ministry officials urged the elderly to move carefully and as soon as possible to protected spaces during rocket sirens, noting many injuries occur while descending to shelters. The public is asked to assist senior neighbors in identifying and reaching the nearest safe area before alarms sound.