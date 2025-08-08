More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Argentine documentary commemorates Bibas family, slaughtered in Gaza

The film, “Bibas: Murdered for Being Jewish,” represents the product of over a year of research and testimony collection.

Aug. 8, 2025
Inbal Chiat
People pay their respects to Shiri Bibas and her sons at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv on the day of their funeral procession, Feb. 26, 2025. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.
People pay their respects to Shiri Bibas and her sons at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv on the day of their funeral procession, Feb. 26, 2025. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.

A documentary film on the Bibas family, murdered by Hamas in Gaza, premiered in Buenos Aires on Wednesday evening.

“Bibas: Murdered for Being Jewish” (“Bibas: asesinados por ser judíos”) serves as a tool for documenting the truth and commemorating the memory of the Bibas family members who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Mother Shiri and her young children Kfir and Ariel were brutally murdered in Hamas captivity.

The documentary, the work of Argentine journalist Alfredo Leuco in collaboration with director Mariana Bellini and producer and journalist Gabriel Ben-Tasgal, is the product of more than a year of research and testimony collection.

The film opens with chilling scenes from the terrorists’ cameras, showing Shiri embracing her sons, four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir.

“I wanted to help Israel,” Leuco explained in an interview with the Infobae website. “To do something, pick oranges or something like that. My friends told me I should do what I do best, and that’s how the idea arose to create a documentary film about the tragedy of the Bibas family.”

The documentary traces the family’s story starting from the morning of Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen raided Nir Oz, and shows how the family members were abducted.

Yarden, Shiri’s husband, was taken by Hamas, while Shiri and the children were separated from him and taken by another group of terrorists.

On the same day, Shiri’s parents, Yossi and Margit Silberman, were murdered in their home in Nir Oz. (Yossi Silberman was originally from Argentina.)

The film also features Argentinian-born Ofelia Roitman, 77, who was kidnapped from Nir Oz and later released. She testified that she saw Shiri driven by on a motorcycle. “She was very pale and I saw tears,” Roitman said.

Yarden‘s release from captivity after 484 days and his search for his family are conveyed with emotional intensity. He describes the disturbing process of identifying bodies, which included deliberate deception by Hamas, which first released the body of a woman who was not Shiri or any other Israeli hostage, before handing over her remains.

Ultimately, after nearly a year and a half, the bodies of Shiri and her children were definitively identified, with the autopsies determining that the children were murdered first.

The funeral of Shiri and her sons is presented in the film as a display of grief and hope, as thousands of people accompany the coffins in a long procession, from a funeral home in Rishon Letzion, near Tel Aviv, to the Tsoher Regional Cemetery, near Nir Oz. In a breathtaking scene, Yarden is seen standing over their fresh grave and saying, “Sorry, Shiri, I couldn’t protect you.”

The film does not settle for describing the events alone, but rather emphasizes the human and ideological dimensions of the attack.

It includes testimonies from close family members, such as Dana, Shiri’s sister, who tearfully recounts the last messages she received from the family and her walk among the ruins of their parents’ burned house.

“At first they were calm, and then at some point they just stopped answering,” she recounts. “The phone showed that it was in Gaza, but my parents were burned to death here.

“We discovered this only after 15 days, following forensic examination of the house remains. Only my father’s grill remained standing, as a sad symbol of his Argentine background,” Dana says.

The film presents the contrast between the kibbutz residents’ belief in coexistence and the betrayal by their Palestinian neighbors from Gaza, who, according to testimonies, raided the kibbutz alongside the terrorists to loot property.

The documentary received support from Keren Hayesod Latin America, Spain and Portugal, which announced the establishment of a kindergarten in Israel in memory of the Bibas family.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Latin America Defense and Security Arts and Entertainment Media
Inbal Chiat
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin