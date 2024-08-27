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News   Israel News

Bibas family to Netherlands ginger festival: ‘Remember your redheaded brothers’

The relatives of the Bibas toddlers Kfir and Ariel contacted the Redhead Days Festival organizers via social media, asking them to keep the captives in the participants’ thoughts, who are currently held in Gaza.

Aug. 27, 2024
Miri Weissman
Redhead Days in Breda, The Netherlands
Redheads gather for “Redhead Days” in Breda, The Netherlands, on Sept. 4, 2016. The 11th annual festival welcomed more than1,800 redheaded guests, their family and friends from around the globe. Photo by Brian Dowling/Getty Images.

The vibrant Redhead Days Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands, known for celebrating auburn-haired individuals worldwide, struck a poignant note this year. Amid the sea of orange locks, participants were urged to remember the Bibas family—Shiri, Yarden and their young sons Ariel and Kfir—who were taken captive from Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The event, which ran from Aug. 24-25, drew over 10,000 attendees, was transformed into a platform for raising awareness about the family’s plight, with a spotlight on the two redheaded boys.

Now in its 19th consecutive year, the festival draws redheads from across the globe. It has become known for its grand finale—a massive group photo. In 2013, this tradition was etched into the Guinness World Records when over 1,600 redheads came together for a single photograph.

However, this year’s event took on a more somber tone, overshadowed by the cruel abduction of the Bibas family. The family’s relatives contacted festival organizers via social media, imploring them to keep the captives in the participants’ thoughts.

Kfir Bibas
Kfir Bibas, 10 months. Credit: Courtesy of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Their heartfelt message read: “Every year, redheads from around the world unite to celebrate at the Redhead Festival. But five-year-old Ariel and one-year-old Kfir can’t be there. They were abducted to Gaza along with their parents, Shiri and Yarden. Today, we still don’t know what’s happened to them. As you gather this year, please remember your redheaded brothers.”

Ariel Bibas
Ariel Bibas holds the Batman sign he drew. Credit: The Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

A video shared by the family bore the caption: “We dedicate this year’s Redhead Festival to our beloved Ariel and Kfir. We hold onto hope that next year, Ariel and Kfir will be the festival’s guests of honor.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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