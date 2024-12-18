Call between Israeli, Australian ministers takes ugly turn

Amid escalating antisemitism Down Under, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong engaged in a heated phone call on Tuesday. The discussion, initially aimed at improving bilateral relations, quickly escalated into a direct clash of viewpoints on Gaza.

Wong, known for her alignment with anti-Israel voices within the ruling Australian Labor Party, accused Israel of failing to provide sufficient humanitarian aid for Gaza’s residents. Sa’ar rejected her claims, emphasizing that Israel had endured a large-scale assault on Oct. 7, 2023, not just by Hamas but by five additional entities, some of which do not share borders with the country.

“Australia chose to distance itself from Israel during the most challenging year in its modern history,” Sa’ar said, condemning Canberra’s weakened support for Israel. He further criticized Wong’s recent lumping together of Israel with Russia and China. “Israel is a Western democracy with robust rule of law, an independent judiciary, and adherence to international standards,” he said.

Sa’ar also protested the recent incident in which Ayelet Shaked, a former Israeli minister of justice and interior, was refused entry to Australia, calling it a diplomatic affront. “How would Australians respond if we treated one of their former ministers this way?” he asked.

Shaked’s invitation to a security conference in Canberra hosted by the Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) was seen as an effort to strengthen ties between the two nations, making the Nov. 21 rejection unprecedented for a figure of her political standing. Reports suggest the visa denial stemmed from her opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Addressing the broader issue of antisemitism, Sa’ar expressed concern over the Dec. 6 arson attack on Melbourne‘s historic Adass Israel Synagogue. “Israel expects decisive action from Australia,” he declared.

Benjamin Klein, a synagogue board member, described the attack as deeply shocking. “Our community has been on high alert with security patrols and cameras, but seeing this level of destruction is heart-wrenching,” he said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.