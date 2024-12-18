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News   Israel News

Call between Israeli, Australian ministers takes ugly turn

“Australia chose to distance itself from Israel during the most challenging year in its modern history,” FM Gideon Sa’ar told counterpart Penny Wong.

Dec. 18, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks next to newly appointed Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on May 23, 2022. Photo by David Gray/Getty Images.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks next to newly appointed Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on May 23, 2022. Photo by David Gray/Getty Images.

Amid escalating antisemitism Down Under, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong engaged in a heated phone call on Tuesday. The discussion, initially aimed at improving bilateral relations, quickly escalated into a direct clash of viewpoints on Gaza.

Wong, known for her alignment with anti-Israel voices within the ruling Australian Labor Party, accused Israel of failing to provide sufficient humanitarian aid for Gaza’s residents. Sa’ar rejected her claims, emphasizing that Israel had endured a large-scale assault on Oct. 7, 2023, not just by Hamas but by five additional entities, some of which do not share borders with the country.

“Australia chose to distance itself from Israel during the most challenging year in its modern history,” Sa’ar said, condemning Canberra’s weakened support for Israel. He further criticized Wong’s recent lumping together of Israel with Russia and China. “Israel is a Western democracy with robust rule of law, an independent judiciary, and adherence to international standards,” he said.

Sa’ar also protested the recent incident in which Ayelet Shaked, a former Israeli minister of justice and interior, was refused entry to Australia, calling it a diplomatic affront. “How would Australians respond if we treated one of their former ministers this way?” he asked.

Shaked’s invitation to a security conference in Canberra hosted by the Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) was seen as an effort to strengthen ties between the two nations, making the Nov. 21 rejection unprecedented for a figure of her political standing. Reports suggest the visa denial stemmed from her opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Addressing the broader issue of antisemitism, Sa’ar expressed concern over the Dec. 6 arson attack on Melbourne‘s historic Adass Israel Synagogue. “Israel expects decisive action from Australia,” he declared.

Benjamin Klein, a synagogue board member, described the attack as deeply shocking. “Our community has been on high alert with security patrols and cameras, but seeing this level of destruction is heart-wrenching,” he said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Australia Anti-Israel Bias Israeli Foreign Policy
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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