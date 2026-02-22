Cliff collapses at Herzliya’s Sidna Ali Beach
Authorities close part of Herzliya’s coastline after a cliff collapse, warning of further erosion along Israel’s Mediterranean shore.
A section of a cliff collapsed on Saturday morning at Herzliya’s Sidna Ali Beach, prompting authorities to close the area amid warnings of further erosion along Israel’s Mediterranean coast.
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority said the section of coastline will remain closed to the public until further notice due to the risk of additional collapses. The authority cautioned that cliffs are unstable along much of the shoreline, stretching from Palmachim in the south to Hadera in the north.
Herzliya Mayor Yariv Fisher blamed the incident on longstanding government delays in funding a national program to reinforce coastal cliffs.
“We are a moment away from closing the sea beaches,” Fisher said, according to Ynet. “Without immediate action by the state and if a solution is not found, we will be forced to consider closing beach sections. I call on the Minister for Environmental Protection and the Ministry of the Interior to reach agreements and solutions.”
Sidna Ali Beach, located below the historic mosque of the same name, is popular among Herzliya residents for its natural scenery and undeveloped shoreline.