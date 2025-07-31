DiCaprio moves forward with eco-hotel at Herzliya Marina

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, in partnership with the Israeli real estate firm Hagag Group, is moving ahead with plans for a massive eco-luxury hotel at Herzliya Marina, along Israel’s central coast just north of Tel Aviv.

According to the Israeli business daily Globes, the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved construction of the 51,000-square-meter project.

DiCaprio, who dated Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli from 2005 to 2011, holds a 10% stake in the project, while the remaining shares are owned by the Hagag Group, and brothers Ahikam and Lior Cohen.

Leonardo DiCaprio Partners on Massive Eco-Luxury Hotel at Herzliya Marina



Israeli real estate firm Hagag Group has secured final approval for a 51,000 sq. meter luxury hotel project in Herzliya Marina, with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio as a partner. The development will… pic.twitter.com/w7iGaSj0qV — Defense Insight (@Def_insight) July 30, 2025

The report said the 14-floor hotel will feature 365 rooms, with an 8,000-square-meter parking garage also approved as part of the development.

The project was initially announced in March 2018 with plans for 180 suites across two six-story buildings, but it has since expanded dramatically.

DiCaprio’s environmental activism has played a central role in shaping the Herzliya Marina hotel, which is being designed to meet U.S. Green Building Council standards and attain LEED certification, positioning it as one of Israel’s most sustainable hospitality ventures.

DiCaprio has previously been involved in several ventures in Israel, including investments in Mobli, a social-media startup, and Aleph Farms, a cultivated meat company.