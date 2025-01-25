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News   Israel News

Due to Hamas breach of deal, Israel halts movement of Gazans north

“Movement of Gazans from the southern to northern Gaza Strip will not be permitted until Arbel Yehud is released.”

Jan. 25, 2025
Danny Zaken
Arbel Yahud
Arbel Yehud was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Courtesy.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement with Israel that took effect on Jan. 19, Hamas is obligated to release civilian women and children hostages before freeing female soldiers. But on Saturday, the terrorist organization released four female soldiers in the Israeli Defense Forces while keeping civilian Arbel Yehud in captivity.

Hamas was also supposed to say on Saturday how many of the 33 hostages to be released in the first stage of the ceasefire are alive. It has not done so. It did claim that Yehud is alive and well, and will freed as part of the next batch of captives on Feb. 1.

Israel postponed its response to Hamas’s breach of the agreement until the safe return of the four hostages. Now that they are in Israeli custody, discussions took place, leading to the decision to suspend the return of displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza to the northern Strip until Yehud is back in Israel.

On Friday, discussions revolved around whether to reopen strategic routes, including the Netzarim Corridor that runs east to west south of Gaza City and the coastal and Tantar routes, to allow the movement of Gazans. Israel has decided to freeze all Palestinian movement north until compliance with the agreement is restored.

Despite Hamas’s breach of the terms, Israel has maintained the agreed ratio of prisoners to be released, even though the composition of released hostages has shifted. The initial agreement stipulated that more terrorists would be released in exchange for soldiers than for civilians.

Hamas has attempted to shift responsibility for the failure to release Yehud onto Palestinian Islamic Jihad and a Salafi group aligned with that holds the hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

According to both Palestinian and Israeli sources, the Salafi group has issued demands for Arbel’s release, including fuel and supplies from incoming shipments, names of specific terrorists to be freed, and assurances of continued independent operations in Gaza.

An Israeli official said that Hamas is trying to avoid accountability and avert an Israeli response to the agreement’s breach.

“Hamas has the capacity to exert control over the Salafi group, and a firm Israeli demand could compel them to ensure Arbel Yehud’s release,” the official said.

Israel’s leadership remains adamant about adhering to the agreement and holding Hamas responsible for fulfilling its terms, including the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Danny Zaken
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