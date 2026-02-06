More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel legalizes five Jewish communities in Samaria, Jordan Valley

The Interior Ministry issued official “settlement symbols,” turning the communities into legal villages for all intents and purposes.

Feb. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Jews march to celebrate Israel’s 71st Independence Day near Havat Gilad in northern Samaria, May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
Israeli Jews march to celebrate Israel’s 71st Independence Day near Havat Gilad in northern Samaria, May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
( Feb. 6, 2026 / JNS )

Israel on Thursday legalized five nascent Jewish communities in Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The five Jewish communities that received recognition are Havat Gilad (Gilad Farm), Mount Ebal and Maoz Tzvi in the Samaria Regional Council area, and Tamara and Machane Gadi in the Jordan Valley Regional Council area.

Havat Gilad, which was founded in 2002, first received Cabinet approval in February 2018, while the outposts of Maoz Tzvi, Mount Ebal, Tamara and Machane Gadi received the government’s OK in a May 2025 vote.

Now, the Interior Ministry has issued official “settlement symbols” for the towns, turning them into legal villages for all intents and purposes.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a second minister in the Defense Ministry with responsibility for civilian matters in Judea and Samaria, welcomed the Interior Ministry announcement.

“In approximately two months, we managed to approve 25 settlement symbols, thereby completing regularization processes that have taken years,” he stated. “This is the result of the efforts of many partners.

“Settlement in Judea and Samaria continues to expand and grow with full force. We are killing the idea of a Palestinian state and preventing the establishment of a terror state that would endanger Israel,” the minister added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led an unprecedented drive to expand control of Judea and Samaria, approving some 50,000 homes and over 50 Jewish communities since December 2022.

Nearly 70% of Israeli citizens want Jerusalem to extend its full legal sovereignty over the region, according to a poll from January 2025.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
UCLA
U.S. News
UCLA initiative pushes stronger system-wide oversight, action against campus Jew-hatred
The initiative “reflects a clear recognition that the challenges facing Jewish students and faculty must be addressed directly and seriously,” Dan Gold of UCLA Hillel told JNS.
May 15, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Ramy Abdu, ounder and chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, established in 2011. Credit: Anassjerjawi/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli report exposes Hamas ties to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor
According to the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, the terrorist group promoted genocide claims against Israel at the ICJ and influenced international media coverage.
May 15, 2026
JNS Staff
A sign for the Auraria Campus located at the intersection of Kalamath Street and West Colfax Avenue, in Denver. Credit: Jeffrey Beall via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
US civil rights report details antisemitic conduct at Denver’s Auraria campus
A U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report found that Jewish students faced exclusion, harassment and disrupted religious programming during anti-Israel protests and a 2024 encampment.
May 15, 2026
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva on Jerusalem Day, May 14, 2026.
Israel News
Netanyahu links Iran war to Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria
The biblical heartland “is our land and it will always be our land,” the prime minister declared at Jerusalem Day event.
May 15, 2026
Steve Linde
US Capitol
U.S. News
House Dems fail for third time to force Trump to get congressional approval for war against Iran
“This vote isn’t about whether we should crush the Iranian regime. We should,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer stated. “This is about defending the Constitution.”
May 15, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
NYT EndJewHatred
U.S. News
More than 300 protest ‘blood libel’ published by ‘New York Times’ outside paper’s NYC office
“A column like this does horrible damage, normalizing anti-Zionism and antisemitism,” a dentist, who traveled six hours to attend the rally, told JNS.
May 15, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Column
The anti-Jewish fever dream of ‘The New York Times’
Melanie Phillips