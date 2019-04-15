EU criticizes Israeli plans for housing units in ‘occupied’ West Bank

In a statement, the European Union denounced Israeli “plans for more than 4,600 new housing units for settlers in the occupied West Bank, including the legalization of an illegal outpost.”

The plans were announced last week by the Israeli Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration .

“The European Union’s position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: All settlement activity is illegal under international law,” an E.U. spokesperson said on Friday.

“It erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace as reaffirmed by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334,” the statement said.