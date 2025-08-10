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News   Israel News

EU’s No. 2: War against Hamas ‘looks very much like genocide’

Teresa Ribera delivers Brussels’ harshest yet censure of the Jewish state.

Aug. 10, 2025
Adi Nirman
Teresa Ribera
European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera. Credit: European Jewish Press.

European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera has delivered the European Union’s most severe denunciation of Israeli military operations since the Swords of Iron war began, declaring that the devastation in Gaza “looks very much like genocide.”

Speaking to the U.S. digital newspaper Politico‘s Brussels Playbook newsletter on Thursday, Ribera said, “What we are seeing is a population being targeted, killed and condemned to starve to death.

“A population is confined, with no homes—being destroyed, no food, water or medicines, being forbidden to access, and subject to bombing and shooting even when they are trying to get, humanitarian aid. Any humanity is absent, and no witness[es] are allowed.”

The Spanish politician concluded by declaring, “If it is not genocide, it looks very much like the definition used to express its meaning,” according to Politico.

This condemnation followed Ribera’s earlier assault on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy to secure comprehensive authority over the Gaza Strip, which she branded on social media an “unacceptable provocation.”

Both the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem declined to comment when contacted by JNS.

During discussions with top-level security officials last week, Netanyahu endorsed broadening Israel’s military operations to secure authority over the entire territory. The Security Cabinet voted on Friday morning to control Gaza City and defeat Hamas.

Ribera represents Madrid’s governing Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), whose members have consistently denounced Israel’s war against Hamas and recently announced their support for Palestinian statehood.

On July 30, she criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners for their supposed failure to confront Gaza’s worsening humanitarian emergency, declaring that “history will not look the other way.”

The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas distributed footage on Aug. 1 depicting severely emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David excavating what he described as his future grave.

On July 31, Hamas affiliate Palestinian Islamic Jihad similarly released recordings of hostage Rom Braslavski, displaying his emaciated condition and emotional distress. Western leadership condemned both recordings.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, the European Commission reaffirmed its position rejecting “any attempts to change the territorial or demographic situation in Gaza.”

Spokesperson Anitta Hipper said: “Our position is clear here, that Gaza must be an integral part of the future Palestinian state.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip European Union Anti-Israel Bias Europe
Adi Nirman
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