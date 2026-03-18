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Adi Nirman

Israeli activist Hen Mazzig (right) at an Iranian missile strike site in Tel Aviv. Photo by Gil Kremer.
Feature
‘If a missile hit my home, people around the world would celebrate’
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Mar. 16, 2026
Adi Nirman
Participants in the Tel Aviv Institute for Combating Antisemitism’s influencers lab, with former hostages Ohad Ben Ami, and his wife, Raz (center). Photo by Roman Birman.
Feature
‘We’re experiencing history’: The influencers who fight for Israel and wound up in war
Content creators from all over the world landed in Israel four days before the U.S.-Israel strikes, and found themselves in bomb shelters.
Mar. 14, 2026
Adi Nirman
A woman walks past a giant poster showing the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (left), and his successor as supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a ceremony at Khomeini’s mausoleum in a suburb of Tehran marking the 36th anniversary of his return from exile, Feb. 1, 2015. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
How does Iran select a new supreme leader, and who could fill the role?
With nearly 37 years of rule ended by targeted killing, the Islamic Republic faces its second-ever leadership handover.
Mar. 2, 2026
Adi Nirman
Romi Gonen
Israel News
‘I was paralyzed by fear’: Ex-hostage breaks silence on Hamas sexual violence
Romi Gonen details sexual assaults, pregnancy fears and a friend’s murder in first full account since release after 471 days in Gaza.
Dec. 27, 2025
Adi Nirman, Mai Gonik
A couple embrace at the flower memorial beside Bondi Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images.
Feature
The stories of the victims of the Sydney Chanukah massacre
The Jewish community mourns 15 victims murdered by terrorists during the Bondi Beach holiday celebration, including Shoah survivor and a 10-year-old.
Dec. 18, 2025
Adi Nirman
Marwan Barghouti
Feature
Who is Marwan Barghouti, the terrorist prisoner activists are trying to free?
Over 200 entertainment industry figures signed petition calling to free the Fatah leader from Israeli prison.
Dec. 14, 2025
Adi Nirman
JNF Conference Miss Israel
Israel News
‘Miss Israel’ swamped with death threats following viral ‘Miss Universe’ video
Following accusations that she glared at “Miss Palestine” during the Thailand “Miss Universe” pageant, Melanie Shiraz is facing violent threats and heightened security measures.
Nov. 17, 2025
Adi Nirman
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during a concert at Wembley Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage.
World News
Coldplay singer invites Israeli fans onstage – then welcomes ‘people from Palestine’
“Although it’s controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Palestine because... out of the belief that we’re all equal humans,” said Chris Martin, after learning the fans’ nationality.
Sep. 2, 2025
Adi Nirman
Tal Shoham (center) reunites with his family after 505 days in Hamas captivity, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Former hostage recounts Hamas feasting on aid while he was starved
“It was a continuous nightmare. There was no oxygen to breathe, and we felt extreme and ongoing hunger,” said Tal Shoham.
Aug. 29, 2025
Adi Nirman, JNS Staff
Six Killed Hostage
Israel News
Families commemorate six Israeli hostages executed by Hamas
Communities unite to strengthen grieving families as Israel remembers victims of October 7 kidnapping horror.
Aug. 21, 2025
Adi Nirman
People walk by the Microsoft Office building on 41st street and 8th avenue on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images.
U.S. News
‘Aggressive’ Microsoft employees arrested during anti-IDF demonstration
Protesters, who called for a “worker intifada” over the tech giant’s contracts with the Israeli military, reportedly caused property damage and resisted police.
Aug. 21, 2025
Adi Nirman
Teresa Ribera
Israel News
EU’s No. 2: War against Hamas ‘looks very much like genocide’
Teresa Ribera delivers Brussels’ harshest yet censure of the Jewish state.
Aug. 10, 2025
Adi Nirman
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