PIJ releases propaganda video of hostage Rom Braslavski

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday night released a propaganda video of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, who has been held by the terror group in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre.

Braslavski’s family did not authorize the release of the video, consenting instead to the distribution of a single photograph.

“We are deeply shaken. People talk a lot about what is happening in Gaza—about hunger—and I want to ask everyone who spoke about hunger: Did you see our Rom?” the family said in a statement.

“He is not receiving food. He is not receiving medicine. He has simply been forgotten there,” the statement continued. “Six minutes of video—that’s all it took for Rom to break on camera. But Rom has been there for 664 days. They must all be brought home now.”

Rom Braslavski, 19. Credit: Courtesy of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

In April, PIJ released another proof-of-life video of Braslavski, in which he made a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to help bring all the hostages back.

An off-duty soldier and Jerusalem resident, Braslavski was abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, where he had been working as a security guard.

Speaking to Israel’s Kan broadcaster a day after Braslavski’s birthday in December, his cousin, Adam Hajj, said: “He stayed behind to save people” during the Oct. 7 terrorist assault.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, after the collapse of indirect ceasefire negotiations between Jerusalem and the Hamas terrorist group in Doha last week.

Palestinian terror groups currently hold 50 hostages—49 of whom were taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of the western Negev, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 kidnapped to Gaza. According to Israeli estimates, 20 of the captives are believed to be alive.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Thursday that “the fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages!!!”