‘Each one different, yet together as one': Israeli leaders mark Sukkot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted a delegation of Chabad rabbis at his Jerusalem office on Monday, in honor of the Sukkot holiday.

The delegation presented Netanyahu with the traditional Four Species—the etrog (citron), lulav (palm branch), hadas (myrtle) and arava (willow).

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the rabbis visited to convey their support and appreciation for Netanyahu’s steadfast leadership and decisive, historic actions during the war.

“First of all, I thank you for coming to strengthen me every year and throughout the year. The Chabad movement does a very important job among the Jews of the world to bring souls closer, to bring Jews wherever they are to the people of Israel and to the heritage of Israel,” said Netanyahu.

“The Four Species are a very accurate expression of the people of Israel—each one different, yet together as one,” continued the premier. “And this unity, the unity of the heritage of Israel, is what gives us the strength to defeat our enemies and, with God’s help, soon to bring back all our hostages and ensure together the eternity of the people of Israel and the Land of Israel.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog noted on Monday that the first day of Sukkot—“a festival of light, unity and hope,” as he described it—coincides with the second anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“The Four Species and the Sukkot holiday remind us of the diversity of our people, and at the same time, of our cohesion and mutual responsibility—of our capacity for renewal and rebirth, and of the strength that enables us to rebuild, even out of destruction,” said Herzog.

ביומו הראשון של סוכות, חג של אור, אחדות ותקווה, ימלאו שנתיים ליום הנורא שבו נקרעה הארץ שלנו, שבעה באוקטובר. "עַיִן בְּמַר בּוֹכָה וְלֵב שָׂמֵחַ".



ארבעת המינים וחג הסוכות מזכירים לנו את הגיוון של עמנו, ובה בעת את הלכידות והערבות ההדדית, את יכולת התחייה וההתחדשות, ואת העוצמות שלנו… pic.twitter.com/51C0u15q5w — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 6, 2025

Herzog said that the sukkah’s fragile, temporary nature serves as a reminder to confront honestly the upheaval of the past two years and to recognize that only through unity can Israelis rebuild their shared national home.

“May this Sukkot bring good tidings to the people of Israel, first and foremost the return of all the hostages. Let us continue to pray for the full recovery of all those wounded in body and soul, to embrace the beloved and bereaved families, and to remember each day the heroines and heroes who gave us everything—two years ago, and ever since that accursed day,” added the president.

On October 7, Hamas orchestrated a massacre.



🎥 Watch to remember: pic.twitter.com/6FtuM73rdu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 6, 2025

Also on Monday, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment ahead of the holiday.

At its conclusion, Zamir ordered the military to elevate its preparedness to the highest level.

“We are in a state of constant readiness, prepared across all arenas for both defense and offense,” he said. “We continue our mission to ensure that all Israelis can celebrate the Sukkot holiday in peace and security.”