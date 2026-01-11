Germany’s interior minister and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to sign a declaration in Jerusalem on cooperation on security, cybersecurity and the fight against antisemitism, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Sunday.

Sa’ar’s announcement on X about the visit by Alexander Dobrindt did not offer any further details. A spokesperson for the Israeli Freeing Ministry did not immediately reply to a request by JNS to receive a copy of the declaration or quotes from it.

Sa’ar described Dobrindt as a “dear friend and dear friend of Israel.”

During a meeting, Sa’ar told the visitor “that now is the time to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization within the European Union.

“This has long been Germany’s position, and today the importance of this matter is clear to all,” the Israeli minister wrote, referencing reports of hundreds slain in Iran during a crackdown by security forces on protesters.

Germany is widely considered one of Israel’s staunchest advocates within the European Union. Other member states, including those with major economies such as France and Spain, have accused Israel of violating international law in the Gaza Strip and imposed various sanctions on the Jewish state, including a blanket weapons embargo and a ban by Spain on all Israeli products from Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Several E.U. member states have said that Netanyahu would be arrested if he entered their jurisdiction, based on an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged genocide.