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News   Israel News

Hamas urges Gaza terrorists to prepare missiles for attacks on Israel

Terror group urges armed factions to “keep the finger on the trigger by preparing the missiles and training them on the enemy’s bastions and essential military installations.”

Apr. 25, 2021
Palestinian fighters in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Palestinian fighters in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

The Hamas terrorist group on Sunday called on the various Islamic factions in the Gaza Strip to prepare for a potential flareup with Israel, amid renewed tensions in Jerusalem and southern Israel.

The various armed groups in Gaza should “close ranks ... and continue to gather in the Old City of Jerusalem and preserve the prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Hamas said in a statement.

The terror group went on to praise the factions for “coping with the oppressive Zionist regime through determination” and added that they must “keep the finger on the trigger by preparing the missiles and training them on the enemy’s bastions and essential military installations.”

The statement comes in the wake of clashes in Jerusalem between Jewish and Arab protesters over the past several days and amid renewed rocket fire on Israeli communities in southern Israel. The statement went on to call on the factions to “reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque and hold prayers in front of the military checkpoints that are preventing entry to Jerusalem. You must hold a presence all over Palestine during the night and make sure the settlers don’t infiltrate. We must confuse the Zionists.” This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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