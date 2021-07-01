More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IAF’s third F-35 squadron becomes operational

The 117th Squadron, named for the legendary IAF squadron that led the 1981 strike on the nuclear reactor in Iraq, will initially focus primarily on pilot training.

Jul. 1, 2021
Two Israeli F-35I “Adir” jets fly in formation after receiving fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 on Dec. 6, 2016. Credit: U.S. Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.
Two Israeli F-35I “Adir” jets fly in formation after receiving fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 on Dec. 6, 2016. Credit: U.S. Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday dedicated its third F-35I “Adir” squadron, which will call the Nevatim Airbase in the south its home.

Comprising the advanced Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets exclusively, the 117th Squadron—named for the iconic IAF squadron that led the 1981 strike on the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq—will initially focus primarily on pilot training.

The squadron joins Israel’ stwo existing F-35 formations, the 140th Squadron, formed in 2016, and the 116th, which became operational in 2020. The IAF has already begun preperations for a fourth squadron.

The original 117th Squadron, known as the “First Jet Squadron,” comprised F-16C fighters and operated out of the Ramat David airbase in norther Israel. It was closed in 2020 by IAF commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.

The IAF currently has 27 F-35s, delivered as part of a 50-aircraft deal inked with the United States. Delivery of the remaining jets should be concluded by 2024, with six aircraft expected to arrive each year until then.

Israel is currently negotiating the procurement of 25 additional F-35s.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin